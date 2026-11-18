MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Alireza Firouzja, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave emerged as the respective group leaders after the opening day of the Fast Classic stage of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The 24-player field contested two games each across four groups on Wednesday, producing 10 decisive results from 24 encounters. The opening day also showcased the impact of the tournament's three-points-for-a-win scoring system, with players earning three points for a victory and one for a draw.

Each player faced the same opponent twice, with colours reversed in the return encounter.

Firouzja and Jan-Krzysztof Duda share the lead in Group A with four points each. Caruana and Liem Le are level at the top of Group B, while Nepomniachtchi and Vachier-Lagrave hold outright leads in Groups C and D respectively. The pre-event Blitz rankings separate players tied on points, placing Firouzja and Caruana first in their groups.

Firouzja began his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Nodirbek Abdusattorov. The French grandmaster capitalised on a critical error to convert a promising position into a win.

Abdusattorov fought back in their second encounter and generated opportunities, at one stage gaining an advantage. However, Firouzja defended successfully, and the game ended in a draw, taking his tally to four points.

Duda matched that total after drawing his opening game against Andrew Hong before winning their return encounter with White. The Polish grandmaster gradually took control and converted his advantage to claim three points.

Levon Aronian and Jorden van Foreest shared the points evenly across their two games, with both players winning once with the black pieces. They finished the day on three points apiece.

Caruana opened his campaign with a significant victory over local favourite Richard Rapport. Playing Black, the American grandmaster came through a tense contest to claim three points. Their return game ended in a draw, taking Caruana to four points and placing him first in the group on the pre-event Blitz ranking.

Liem Le also collected four points against Vladislav Artemiev. The pair drew their first encounter before Le secured victory in the return game.

India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Germany's Vincent Keymer drew both their games, finishing the opening day with two points each.

Group C featured two-time encounters between some of the tournament's biggest names, including world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri.

Neither player managed to gain a decisive advantage in either game, with both encounters ending in draws. Carlsen and Giri therefore finished the day on two points apiece.

Nepomniachtchi took the outright lead after defeating Abhimanyu Mishra in their first game. Mishra held the Russian grandmaster to a draw in the return encounter, leaving Nepomniachtchi with four points.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Haik Martirosyan split their two games, with Black winning on both occasions. Mamedyarov claimed the opening victory before Martirosyan responded in the return game, capitalising on an error. Both players ended the day on three points.

achier-Lagrave was the only player in Group D to register a win on the opening day, giving him sole possession of the lead with four points.

The French grandmaster faced Vaishali Rameshbabu with Black in their first encounter. After a balanced endgame, a late mistake from Vaishali allowed Vachier-Lagrave to seize the advantage and convert it into a victory. Their return game ended in a draw.

All the other encounters in Group D finished level, leaving Vachier-Lagrave as the group's only player with a win after the opening two rounds.

The Fast Classic group stage continues in Budapest on Thursday, with each player scheduled to contest another two games as the battle for places in the knockout brackets gathers pace.