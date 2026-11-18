Security Forces Neutralize LeT Commander Mohd Lateef Bhat in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): The terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohd Lateef Bhat, a resident of Khrewan in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday. According to Kashmir Zone Police, the body of the neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, was recovered from the encounter site.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "The body of one neutralised terrorist, along with a weapon, have been recovered from the encounter site. The killed Terrorist neutralised during the joint operation is identified as Mohd Lateef Bhat R/o Khrewan, Kulgam."

Visuals from the area showed Army personnel returning after the operation and hailing its successful conclusion. According to police sources, Bhat was trapped inside a mosque during the operation. Security forces repeatedly asked him to surrender, but he refused. No damage was caused to the mosque during the encounter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary said on Wednesday that security forces exercised maximum restraint to prevent damage to the mosque. Speaking to the media, Chowdhary said the encounter was launched following credible intelligence. "An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces," he stated.