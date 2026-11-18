Adani Cement Deploys First Electric Trucks At Gujarat Sanghi Plant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Adani Cement has flagged off its first fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks at the Sanghi Plant in Gujarat for the transportation of cement and clinker, as part of its plan to deploy more than 2,000 electric trucks by 2030 to reduce carbon emissions and logistics costs. The company plans to deploy 410 electric trucks by March 2027 as the first phase of its electric vehicle (EV) logistics initiative. The deployment has commenced at the Sanghi Plant. The 410-truck fleet is projected to reduce more than 25,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and displace the equivalent of 11 million litres of diesel consumption per year, according to the company. By 2030, Adani Cement aims to move 10 per cent of its logistics road volume through electric trucks, taking its planned EV fleet to more than 2,000 vehicles. Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "The deployment at Sanghi is just the beginning. We have identified multiple routes across India for EV-based transport of clinker and cement. Every truck we electrify reduces our carbon footprint and insulates our logistics cost base from diesel price volatility. This is smart sustainability - it benefits the people, planet and the balance sheet. This is our commitment in action - to build a greener, more competitive cement company that serves India's growth while protecting its future." The company said the shift towards electric trucks is supported by changes in the relative costs of energy and transportation. Over the past decade, diesel prices have increased by 60 per cent, while lithium-ion battery pack costs have declined by around 70 per cent and solar tariffs have fallen by 47 per cent. According to the company, diesel trucks emit approximately 0.7375 kg of carbon dioxide per kilometre, while electric trucks powered by renewable energy can eliminate up to 100 per cent of freight emissions. Adani Cement said the initiative is part of its efforts to reduce Scope 3 emissions and advance its net-zero goals. The company added that renewable-powered electric trucks could help make its logistics operations more sustainable. India is the world's second-largest cement producer, and the transportation of limestone, clinker and finished cement across supply chains remains an important part of the industry's operations. (ANI)