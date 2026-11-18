Delhi HC Seeks Disclaimer in Sunny Deols Suryaa Over Medical Portrayal

The Delhi High Court has recorded an undertaking from the makers of Sunny Deol-starrer Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak to include a disclaimer in the film's trailer as well as the movie, clarifying that it is a work of fiction and an adaptation of the Malayalam film Joseph, after a group of practising doctors raised objections over its portrayal of medical professionals. Justice Amit Mahajan, while hearing a petition filed by doctor Nishant Soni and other doctors, noted the undertaking given on behalf of the film's producer and observed that no further orders were required to be passed in the matter.

The petitioners had approached the court apprehending that the trailer of the film projected doctors in a defamatory manner and could create an adverse perception about the medical profession. They contended that such an incorrect portrayal of doctors could further aggravate the situation faced by frontline healthcare workers, who allegedly face attacks from disgruntled family members of patients. The petitioners argued that films portraying doctors in a negative light could create an atmosphere detrimental to their safety and reputation. The doctors also complained that their representations to the concerned authorities had not been addressed.

Appearing for the film's producer, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar submitted that Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, starring Sunny Deol, was a remake of the Malayalam film Joseph, which had neither been banned by any authority nor faced restrictions. He also submitted that the original film had won several national and international awards. Nayar further informed the court that the producer was willing to include an adequate disclaimer in both the trailer and the film, stating that the movie was a work of fiction and an adaptation of the original Malayalam film Joseph. Taking note of the submissions, the court observed that since the film was undisputedly a remake of Joseph, which had already been released without being banned by any authority, and the producer had undertaken to include the disclaimer, no further orders were required to be passed. The court accordingly disposed of the petition in terms of the undertaking that an appropriate disclaimer would be included in the trailer as well as the film, clarifying that it was a work of fiction and an adaptation of Joseph. The film is directed by M. Padmakumar and features Sunny Deol in the lead role.