Jairam Ramesh Slams Centre Over Rising Retail and Wholesale Inflation

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack against the Centre alleging rising inflation, demanding a white paper on steps the government plans to curb what he described as "skyrocketing prices." In an X post, Jairam Ramesh flagged that retail inflation reached 6.09 per cent, beyond the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, and wholesale price inflation also accelerated to 12.29 per cent in October. He said that families are expanding their household food budgets as essential commodities are getting expensive.

Ramesh said, "Today, inflation is the only thing making headlines. Household food budgets are being stretched, everyday essentials keep getting more expensive, and now there are reports of price hikes on everything from mobile phones and TVs to biscuits and salt. Milk prices have already risen, and ghee and cooking oil prices keep climbing. In some cases, prices are going up; in others, customers are getting less for their money as packet weights are reduced. As a result, ordinary people are being hit by inflation on every front."

Citing inflation figures, he added, "In October, retail inflation reached 6.09% and food inflation 8.94%. Retail inflation has crossed the RBI's upper limit of 6% for the first time under the current CPI series. Rising prices, from household appliances to everyday essentials, have pushed monthly spending up by more than 20% compared with before for 61% of the country's households. What's more, wholesale inflation has also risen to 12.29%, the highest level so far under the new WPI series with a 2022–23 base year. In other words, inflation is no longer just hitting consumers' pockets; it is also driving up production and business costs."

"And that's not even the full picture yet! Remember that in October alone, the RBI raised the repo rate by 0.25% to 5.50%. Several banks subsequently raised interest rates on home loans and other loans. Now, another RBI rate hike is expected in December. This means ordinary people may have to bear the burden of rising EMIs on top of inflation. On one hand, incomes are under pressure; on the other, both spending and debt are becoming more expensive," he stated.

The Congress MP demanded that the Centre answer the country over rising inflation, alleging that the nation has been "misled by promises." "Pravachanmantri ji, please tell us: how much longer will the poor and middle classes have to endure this double blow from inflation? The Prime Minister should release a white paper on inflation for the country and explain what concrete steps the government plans to take to rein in skyrocketing prices and provide relief to ordinary families. How much longer will the country's people, misled by promises of better days, have to endure the bad days of inflation? Enough of the blows from inflation. Now answer, Modi government," the X post read.

In October, wholesale price inflation rose to 12.29 per cent from 11.39 per cent in September, driven largely by a sharp rise in fuel and power prices, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Inflation in the fuel and power group rose to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in the previous month, while primary articles inflation increased to 9.24 per cent from 8.67 per cent. The rate of inflation in manufactured products, however, eased marginally to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent. The ministry said that mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals and food products were among the key drivers of wholesale price inflation during the month.

Meanwhile, retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 6.09 per cent in October 2026 from 5.54 per cent in September, marking its highest level since October 2024, when it stood at 6.21 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.