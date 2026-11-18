Mira Rajput Kapoor walked into the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai and ignited an internet firestorm. Wife of Shahid Kapoor, and a diva herself, looked no less than a glam queen flaunting her stretch marks on the red carpet. Her low-cut blue dress stole the show and how. She started receiving massive love on the internet for supporting body positivity and flaunting her stretch marks like a queen.

Mira Kapoor Faces Backlash

However, soon the buzz died down when she posted over-edited pictures on her social media. Yes, you read that right. Paparazzi photos showed visible stretch marks across her abdomen. The pictures triggered a fiery debate online about authenticity and body image. Followers spotted the contrast right away.

Take a look at Mira's EDITED photos!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira)

How Netizens Are Reacting!

One user wrote,“Why did you edit those pictures and remove the stretch marks? For once, I thought we were finally seeing celebrities being unapologetically real and embracing their natural bodies. You had a chance to normalise reality, and instead chose to sell us another edited fantasy. Disappointing, yet again.”

Another comment read,“No no no no!!! So many women were admiring you for being brave and showing off your stretch marks because they can finally relate to you and feel the confidence that you are projecting out to very natural women. This makes me so sad.”

One more comment read,“Don't hide your stretch marks, that's something real i saw today.”

However, some also came in her support,“IT IS HER BODY. She gets to decide if and how she wants to edit her own images. Just appreciate someone without dragging them down for once.”