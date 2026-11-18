

Nvidia's sales team introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang in 2022, and those introductions helped Nvidia bag Alibaba as a client.

BABA is down over 40% year to date. Alibaba will report Q2 earnings on Thursday, and some retail investors see the stock as attractive ahead of the report.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is being increasingly drawn into the Nvidia scandal's fallout, with a new report highlighting the Chinese tech giant's ties to suspected spy Alice Huang and her firm, Megaspeed, as well as the pressure it faces from new U.S. chip restrictions.

Nvidia's sales team introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang in 2022, and those introductions helped the chipmaker secure the Chinese tech giant as a client, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The introductions helped Megaspeed secure Alibaba as a customer and obtain bank loans to purchase Nvidia chips. At the time, the U.S. had already imposed restrictions on some Nvidia chips for sales to Chinese customers, but accessing Nvidia chips remotely through Southeast Asian data centers was legal.

In a separate report, The Wall Street Journal said that by November 2023, Megaspeed had told Nvidia that Alibaba would be an anchor customer, earning Megaspeed the designation of an Nvidia cloud partner and priority access to chips.

U.S. Adds AI Limits For Chinese Customers

The reports come as lawmakers have raised questions over the government's investigation of Megaspeed, its dealings with Nvidia, and the possible diversion of AI servers to China in violation of rules.

In an attempt to tighten its limits, the U.S. announced earlier this week a new rule requiring global data centers to obtain a U.S. license before providing computing services to entities headquartered in China, Macau, or U.S.-embargoed nations.

It also imposes new licensing requirements on data center customers buying advanced AI chips in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil.

BABA Stock Selloff

Alibaba and fellow tech giant Tencent were said to be relying on arrangements with overseas data centers for compute, and the new restrictions immediately dragged down their shares.

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares slid 0.6% on Wednesday, following an eight-session decline in which the stock has shed about 22%.

Once riding the AI wave, Alibaba has plunged in recent months as investors worry that heavy AI spending and price competition in e-commerce are squeezing profits and cash flow, with a weak outlook for the Chinese economy further dampening sentiment. The U.S.-listed shares, BABA, are down by over 40% year to date.

BABA Earnings Watch, Retail View

Investors will now turn to Alibaba's quarterly report, due on Thursday. Analysts expect fiscal second-quarter revenue to grow 9% to $40.49 billion and adjusted profit to rise over 150% to $1.65 per share.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for BABA was 'extremely bullish,' unchanged from the previous day.“$BABA took a position yesterday. Baba is incredibly undervalued and oversold on every metric. Will be looking to add on any drops from here,” a trader said.

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