

Mark Yusko said on Tuesday that the real risk in the AI trade was that people were pulling inflated numbers out of thin air.

He pointed to the SpaceX valuation and asked how a company with heavy losses could have such a high valuation. He said that half of stocks were down more than 20%, while 20% of stocks were down more than 70%.

Bitcoin's recent selloff could be reflective of a bigger problem on Wall Street rather than crypto-specific weakness. Morgan Creek Capital CEO Mark Yusko said that Bitcoin's (BTC) slide was part of "a bad liquidation cycle" driven by forced selling. And he went on to question valuations for loss-making AI and tech companies, adding that they were being built on numbers pulled out of "thin air."

Speaking on the Bitcoin Magazine podcast on Tuesday, Yusko was asked about Bank of America's (BoFA) latest fund manager survey, which named AI spending as investors' biggest fear. He said the concern wasn't new, but the real risk in the AI trade was "the numbers that people are literally pulling out of thin air."

He pointed to SpaceX (SPCX) as an example, questioning how a company with heavy losses could command its valuation. Listing rules used to require years of profits before a company could go public or join an index, Yusko said, but they have loosened because "money talks." He credited S & P with holding the line, as S & P Dow Jones Indices said in June that SpaceX won't qualify for early S & P 500 inclusion until it has traded publicly for 12 months and posted four quarters of profit.

Who Is To Blame For Bitcoin's Loss?

Turning to Bitcoin, Yusko said the token had been in distribution since last October, meaning larger holders have been selling into the market. He said it briefly formed a bullish double-bottom, cup-and-handle pattern in August and September, but stress in stock markets put pressure on the asset.

According to Yusko, traditional markets were the "most overlevered they've ever been." He said margin debt and consumer debt were at record highs, and people were borrowing against their 401(k)s and homes to speculate on stocks. He added that the headline index hid deep losses among individual stocks, and that most stocks were "down a lot."

By his count, half of stocks were down more than 20%, 30% were down more than 50%, and 20% were down more than 70%. He did not specify which index or group of stocks the figures referred to.

That leverage, he said, was now hitting Bitcoin. When a stock bought on margin crashes, Yusko said, "you don't get to sell SanDisk (SNDK) to pay back your debt. You have to sell something else: bonds, gold, Bitcoin.”

"We are in a bad liquidation cycle right now," he said.

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since August over the weekend, dropping to about $62,100, and has since recovered slightly. Bitcoin's price was down 0.4% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in the 'neutral' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

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