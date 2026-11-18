A video showing a senior police officer in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh threatening to frame a guy in a fictitious marijuana case after he and his partner refused to call their parents at a hotel has drawn criticism.

The video, which was allegedly taken on November 13, has gained a lot of attention on social media. It purports to show Additional Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra interrogating the couple at the hotel and requesting that they get in touch with their parents.

The lady informs the authorities that she and the guy are both adults, from the same caste, and intend to tie the knot. The police officers, however, demand that they let their families know. Mishra is allegedly heard asking his coworkers to plant marijuana on the man after the woman refuses to unlock her phone and call her parents.

“Plant some ganja on the boy,” the officer is heard saying in the video. The couple's choice to meet without telling their parents is also questioned by Mishra. Social media users have criticized the video, expressing worries about how police officers behave and how consenting individuals are treated.

Allegations of extortion against local police officers have also been brought up by the scandal.

Watch Viral Video

In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, police reached a hotel and found an adult couple who said they belonged to the same caste and wanted to get married.

When the woman refused to unlock her phone and call her family, Additional SP was allegedly heard saying,“Plant some marijuana on this boy.”

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 17, 2026

Sanju Sanodiya, owner of Sidarth Hotel, where the incident allegedly took place, has claimed that police officers demanded a monthly payment of Rs 25,000 from him. He alleged that the hotel was raided after he refused to meet their demand. Sanodiya said that SDOP Chanchlesh Markam, Traffic Inspector Vijay Baghel, and Kotwali police station in-charge Satish Tiwari had requested the monthly payment.

Additionally, he said that he posted the widely circulated video on social media in order to highlight the purported behavior of the police officers.

Concerns over the use of police power have been raised by the event, including the purported threat to frame someone in a criminal prosecution.

The rights of consenting adults and the responsibility of police officers in handling couples staying together in hotels have been highlighted by the footage.

Whether the Madhya Pradesh Police had launched an investigation or taken disciplinary action against the personnel mentioned in the accusations was not immediately known.