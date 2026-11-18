MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 18 (IANS) New Zealand will field three specialist fast bowlers and a bowling all-rounder in the first Test against India, captain Tom Latham said, while indicating that the team will remain flexible with its bowling resources and workloads over the course of the six-to-seven-week assignment.

With several fast bowlers nearing full fitness, Latham said the team had the depth to manage its options across the series but would avoid looking too far ahead, keeping its immediate attention on the opening Test.

“We will play three fast bowlers and one bowling all-rounder. We're lucky we've got a huge amount of fast bowlers that are pretty much all tracking to be fit, which is great. It's hard to pre-plan what games guys might play, but we're trying to be a bit fluid in terms of what happens and workloads throughout matches. We're trying to be fluid over the next six or seven weeks around what that looks like, but obviously our main focus is certainly this one (first Test against India) now,” Latham said at the pre-match press conference.

Latham also made it clear that the World Test Championship standings would not dictate New Zealand's approach, with the captain keen to focus on the team's own performance rather than the broader points table.

“World Test Championship table isn't my focus. We will control the controllables. We will play our brand of cricket and give ourselves the best chance,” he added.

The New Zealand captain acknowledged that India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah would pose a significant challenge, particularly given his ability to extract movement and trouble batters across different conditions. He said the visitors had prepared for Bumrah while also accounting for the threats posed by the rest of India's bowling attack.

“Yeah, a world-class bowler. I think a lot of the guys have faced him, whether it be longer-form, whether it be shorter-form cricket, someone that has a unique action, that you do not necessarily face a lot of the time. So, we know he is going to be a huge challenge, especially on, you know, the surfaces that we have here. We tried our best to prepare, you know, for the likes of him, but was also prepared for all the other guys as well in terms of what they may present, you know, over the coming days and certainly the next Test match as well. So, preparation's been really good for everyone and hopefully we can hit the ground running tomorrow,” he stated.

Latham also singled out the influence of New Zealand's own pace leader, highlighting his consistency and the experience he has brought to the bowling group over the last few years.

“He has been the spearhead of our attack, and I think just his ability to hit the top of the stumps consistently, whatever surface he is on, he tends to get some movement off the wicket, which is pretty unique, certainly in some of the surfaces that we do play, but he has been a real leader amongst the bowling attack certainly, as I said, over the last three to four years, and even the knowledge that he passes on to the other guys, in terms of how he likes to operate and what he likes to do has been great,” he said.

The captain added that the bowler's recent efforts to return from injury and make himself available for the series had been encouraging, expressing confidence in his readiness for the challenges ahead.

“I am sure everyone's seen the numbers, you know, the numbers that he has been putting up, have been, world-class and up there with one of the best in the world. So he has obviously had a little bit of a journey with a few injuries over the last couple of months, but again, same with a lot of the guys, the preparation that he's done behind the scenes to get himself ready to be available for this series, but also, you know, the coming months has been great. So, yeah, certainly looking forward to seeing him with a red ball in hand,” he mentioned.