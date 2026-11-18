Gold Sinks Below USD3,800 to 1-Year Low as Fed Signals More Hikes
(MENAFN) Gold dropped below $3,800 an ounce on Wednesday, its lowest level in more than a year, as new signals from Federal Reserve officials pointed to more interest rate hikes ahead.
Spot gold slid almost 1.5% to $3,792 an ounce as of 05:20 GMT, extending a slide driven by a surging US dollar.
The latest leg down followed hawkish remarks from two Fed policymakers, Alberto Musalem of the St. Louis Fed and John Williams of the New York Fed. Their comments reinforced a growing chorus at the central bank in favor of further tightening. Musalem said the US economy will probably require several more rate increases before spring. Williams said officials still have work to do to return inflation to the Fed’s 2% target.
The metal has now lost over a quarter of its value since the US-Iran war erupted in late February. The conflict drove up energy prices and inflation, which in turn pushed central banks to tighten policy.
The dollar added to the pressure on dollar-priced metals. The US dollar index extended its rally to around 103.6, close to its strongest level since April 2025.
Spot silver fell 2.6% to $46.117 an ounce.
Interest rate futures now price in a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point hike next month, with an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move.
Traders are watching for the Fed meeting minutes due later Wednesday for further hints on the policy path. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not directly address interest rates earlier this week, and instead discussed scenarios for the economic impact of artificial intelligence.
Spot gold slid almost 1.5% to $3,792 an ounce as of 05:20 GMT, extending a slide driven by a surging US dollar.
The latest leg down followed hawkish remarks from two Fed policymakers, Alberto Musalem of the St. Louis Fed and John Williams of the New York Fed. Their comments reinforced a growing chorus at the central bank in favor of further tightening. Musalem said the US economy will probably require several more rate increases before spring. Williams said officials still have work to do to return inflation to the Fed’s 2% target.
The metal has now lost over a quarter of its value since the US-Iran war erupted in late February. The conflict drove up energy prices and inflation, which in turn pushed central banks to tighten policy.
The dollar added to the pressure on dollar-priced metals. The US dollar index extended its rally to around 103.6, close to its strongest level since April 2025.
Spot silver fell 2.6% to $46.117 an ounce.
Interest rate futures now price in a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point hike next month, with an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move.
Traders are watching for the Fed meeting minutes due later Wednesday for further hints on the policy path. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not directly address interest rates earlier this week, and instead discussed scenarios for the economic impact of artificial intelligence.
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