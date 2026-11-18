Japan Condemns Suspected Russian Airspace Breach Near Fukuoka
(MENAFN) Japan has formally complained to Russia following the suspected entry of two Russian aircraft into Japanese airspace near the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, according to reports on Tuesday.
The Japanese Defense Ministry said it deployed fighter jets after detecting the aircraft crossing into the country's airspace northwest of Okinoshima Island on two occasions. Each incident lasted approximately three minutes, taking place between 4.07 am and 4.12 am local time (1907-1912GMT Monday).
Japanese military aircraft issued radio warnings to the suspected Russian planes during the incidents, the ministry confirmed.
According to the reported flight path, the aircraft crossed the Tsushima Strait, which separates Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu from the Korean Peninsula. They subsequently traveled through the area between Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island, and Taiwan before continuing toward the Pacific Ocean.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara condemned the reported incursions, stressing their implications for the country's sovereignty and national security.
"The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a serious infringement of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable," Kihara told reporters during a news conference.
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, meanwhile, reaffirmed Tokyo's commitment to monitoring Russian military movements, saying authorities would maintain heightened surveillance to deter any further breaches of Japanese airspace.
The Defense Ministry identified Sept. 23, 2024, as the date of the most recent previously confirmed Russian aircraft incursion. That incident took place over the Sea of Japan, north of Rebun Island in Hokkaido.
The Japanese Defense Ministry said it deployed fighter jets after detecting the aircraft crossing into the country's airspace northwest of Okinoshima Island on two occasions. Each incident lasted approximately three minutes, taking place between 4.07 am and 4.12 am local time (1907-1912GMT Monday).
Japanese military aircraft issued radio warnings to the suspected Russian planes during the incidents, the ministry confirmed.
According to the reported flight path, the aircraft crossed the Tsushima Strait, which separates Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu from the Korean Peninsula. They subsequently traveled through the area between Yonaguni, Japan's westernmost island, and Taiwan before continuing toward the Pacific Ocean.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara condemned the reported incursions, stressing their implications for the country's sovereignty and national security.
"The violation of our national airspace by Russian aircraft is not only a serious infringement of our country's sovereignty, but also a threat to our security and is completely unacceptable," Kihara told reporters during a news conference.
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, meanwhile, reaffirmed Tokyo's commitment to monitoring Russian military movements, saying authorities would maintain heightened surveillance to deter any further breaches of Japanese airspace.
The Defense Ministry identified Sept. 23, 2024, as the date of the most recent previously confirmed Russian aircraft incursion. That incident took place over the Sea of Japan, north of Rebun Island in Hokkaido.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment