Putin Tells Xi Russia, China Share ‘Common Goal’ for Asia-Pacific
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow and Beijing share a “common goal” of securing peace and prosperity across the Asia-Pacific, as he sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Putin opened by saying he was glad to meet Xi, and he congratulated the Chinese leader on the local development he had seen since arriving in Shenzhen late Tuesday.
The Russian leader pointed to remarks he had made only minutes earlier at the business forum:
“Just moments ago, while speaking at the (APEC) Business Forum, I noted that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 36% of the global population, 50% of international trade, and 60% of the world’s gross domestic product.
“We share a common goal: to ensure peace and prosperity throughout the Asia-Pacific. Let us work -- as you yourself like to put it -- ‘back-to-back,’ for the benefit of the peoples of both Russia and the People’s Republic of China,” Putin said.
Putin cited a string of “productive” meetings with Xi and said bilateral cooperation is on an “upward trajectory.” He said it rests on the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship and that the situation is developing positively.
He then turned to trade, saying a benchmark set not long ago has already been surpassed:
“For several consecutive years, trade turnover between our countries has significantly exceeded the 200-billion mark -- a target we set for ourselves not long ago. It appears that this year, not only will that figure be reached once again, but we will also see strong growth momentum in our bilateral trade,” Putin noted.
Putin added that transport links between the two countries are growing. He said humanitarian cooperation has also deepened, helped by the visa-free regime introduced at Xi’s initiative.
He closed by reaffirming the political partnership:
“The Russian-Chinese foreign policy partnership continues to function steadily and positively. Amid a complex geopolitical landscape, we remain committed to constructive approaches aimed at shaping a more equitable, multipolar world order,” the Russian president added.
The talks took place on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Putin opened by saying he was glad to meet Xi, and he congratulated the Chinese leader on the local development he had seen since arriving in Shenzhen late Tuesday.
The Russian leader pointed to remarks he had made only minutes earlier at the business forum:
“Just moments ago, while speaking at the (APEC) Business Forum, I noted that the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 36% of the global population, 50% of international trade, and 60% of the world’s gross domestic product.
“We share a common goal: to ensure peace and prosperity throughout the Asia-Pacific. Let us work -- as you yourself like to put it -- ‘back-to-back,’ for the benefit of the peoples of both Russia and the People’s Republic of China,” Putin said.
Putin cited a string of “productive” meetings with Xi and said bilateral cooperation is on an “upward trajectory.” He said it rests on the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship and that the situation is developing positively.
He then turned to trade, saying a benchmark set not long ago has already been surpassed:
“For several consecutive years, trade turnover between our countries has significantly exceeded the 200-billion mark -- a target we set for ourselves not long ago. It appears that this year, not only will that figure be reached once again, but we will also see strong growth momentum in our bilateral trade,” Putin noted.
Putin added that transport links between the two countries are growing. He said humanitarian cooperation has also deepened, helped by the visa-free regime introduced at Xi’s initiative.
He closed by reaffirming the political partnership:
“The Russian-Chinese foreign policy partnership continues to function steadily and positively. Amid a complex geopolitical landscape, we remain committed to constructive approaches aimed at shaping a more equitable, multipolar world order,” the Russian president added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment