Israeli Forces Use Explosive-Laden Boxes to Destroy Homes in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli military forces are deploying quadcopter drones to release containers filled with explosives over Palestinian homes and nearby buildings across the Gaza Strip, according to residents and eyewitnesses.
The devices are reportedly detonated remotely after being dropped, triggering powerful blasts that demolish residential structures and cause significant damage to surrounding properties.
Residents say the tactic has been observed for approximately a week, particularly in locations near Israeli military deployments. The repeated explosions have heightened anxiety among local communities, forcing some families to abandon their homes out of concern that they could become the next targets.
Eyewitness accounts describe boxes carrying several kilograms of explosives being released onto residential buildings and other structures. Video recordings have also emerged showing drones dropping the explosive containers directly onto rooftops.
The incidents have been documented in several locations, including areas east of Gaza City's Zeitoun and Tuffah districts, along with eastern Deir al-Balah and the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Local sources reported that dozens of Palestinians left Zeitoun on Friday amid growing fears that Israeli forces would target additional houses in the neighborhood.
The destruction continued through Monday, with further reports of explosive-laden boxes being dropped by drones near the Wadi Gaza bridge along Salah al-Din Street, as well as north of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.
According to local accounts, at least seven separate operations were recorded, producing major explosions and widespread damage to buildings and surrounding areas.
The devices are reportedly detonated remotely after being dropped, triggering powerful blasts that demolish residential structures and cause significant damage to surrounding properties.
Residents say the tactic has been observed for approximately a week, particularly in locations near Israeli military deployments. The repeated explosions have heightened anxiety among local communities, forcing some families to abandon their homes out of concern that they could become the next targets.
Eyewitness accounts describe boxes carrying several kilograms of explosives being released onto residential buildings and other structures. Video recordings have also emerged showing drones dropping the explosive containers directly onto rooftops.
The incidents have been documented in several locations, including areas east of Gaza City's Zeitoun and Tuffah districts, along with eastern Deir al-Balah and the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Local sources reported that dozens of Palestinians left Zeitoun on Friday amid growing fears that Israeli forces would target additional houses in the neighborhood.
The destruction continued through Monday, with further reports of explosive-laden boxes being dropped by drones near the Wadi Gaza bridge along Salah al-Din Street, as well as north of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.
According to local accounts, at least seven separate operations were recorded, producing major explosions and widespread damage to buildings and surrounding areas.
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