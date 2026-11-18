Mongolian President Announces Resignation Amid Corruption Accusations
(MENAFN) Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has announced his intention to relinquish office following corruption allegations raised by the opposition Democratic Party.
In remarks carried by the country's state news agency Montsame, Khurelsukh acknowledged that accusations involving “serious crimes” had been directed against him.
“The Democratic Party has said that I should step down from my duties so that the truth can be established. I agree with this. I will therefore hand over my duties as President of Mongolia. I will be investigated and will have my honor restored,” Khurelsukh said.
He added that he had been subjected to more than a month of attacks that he characterized as defamatory and offensive, arguing that targeting the country's head of state also damages the “reputation of the people.”
His announcement followed accusations made by the Democratic Party a day earlier, when the opposition group alleged that several high-ranking government officials, including the president, were involved in corruption. The party also presented a series of demands, among them calls for an official investigation.
Khurelsukh assumed Mongolia's presidency in June 2021 after securing the nomination of the ruling Mongolian People's Party to contest that year's election.
Before becoming head of state, he held the position of prime minister between October 2017 and January 2021.
In remarks carried by the country's state news agency Montsame, Khurelsukh acknowledged that accusations involving “serious crimes” had been directed against him.
“The Democratic Party has said that I should step down from my duties so that the truth can be established. I agree with this. I will therefore hand over my duties as President of Mongolia. I will be investigated and will have my honor restored,” Khurelsukh said.
He added that he had been subjected to more than a month of attacks that he characterized as defamatory and offensive, arguing that targeting the country's head of state also damages the “reputation of the people.”
His announcement followed accusations made by the Democratic Party a day earlier, when the opposition group alleged that several high-ranking government officials, including the president, were involved in corruption. The party also presented a series of demands, among them calls for an official investigation.
Khurelsukh assumed Mongolia's presidency in June 2021 after securing the nomination of the ruling Mongolian People's Party to contest that year's election.
Before becoming head of state, he held the position of prime minister between October 2017 and January 2021.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment