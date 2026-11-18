Putin Honors North Korean Forces During Moscow Meeting
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the contribution of North Korean military personnel to Russia's efforts to regain control of territories in the Kursk region, as he welcomed Jo Yong-won, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, to the Kremlin on Monday.
During the talks, Putin recalled the joint military operation conducted by Russian and North Korean forces to recover areas in western Russia that had previously fallen under Ukrainian control. He highlighted the role played by North Korean soldiers alongside Russian troops throughout the operation.
“We will never forget the heroism of the Korean fighters who fought shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen,” Putin said, noting that Russia intended to establish a memorial in Kursk before the end of the year in recognition of the joint operation.
The Russian president also acknowledged the work of North Korean engineering and construction personnel, who contributed to rebuilding damaged infrastructure and supporting efforts to restore normal conditions across the affected areas.
Jo, meanwhile, described the delegation's presence in Moscow as an expression of the North Korean leadership's unwavering backing for Putin and his government.
He further stressed Pyongyang's continued alignment with Moscow in opposing "attempts by the US and the collective West to revive neocolonialism and neo-Nazism," while also supporting the creation of an international system based on multipolarity.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged in a Telegram post that North Korea was supplying Russia with growing numbers of ballistic missiles, with monthly shipments reportedly amounting to dozens.
During the talks, Putin recalled the joint military operation conducted by Russian and North Korean forces to recover areas in western Russia that had previously fallen under Ukrainian control. He highlighted the role played by North Korean soldiers alongside Russian troops throughout the operation.
“We will never forget the heroism of the Korean fighters who fought shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen,” Putin said, noting that Russia intended to establish a memorial in Kursk before the end of the year in recognition of the joint operation.
The Russian president also acknowledged the work of North Korean engineering and construction personnel, who contributed to rebuilding damaged infrastructure and supporting efforts to restore normal conditions across the affected areas.
Jo, meanwhile, described the delegation's presence in Moscow as an expression of the North Korean leadership's unwavering backing for Putin and his government.
He further stressed Pyongyang's continued alignment with Moscow in opposing "attempts by the US and the collective West to revive neocolonialism and neo-Nazism," while also supporting the creation of an international system based on multipolarity.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged in a Telegram post that North Korea was supplying Russia with growing numbers of ballistic missiles, with monthly shipments reportedly amounting to dozens.
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