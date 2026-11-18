MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold is the most widely favoured asset among UAE investors, with 63 per cent holding some form of it and 71 per cent considering investments within the next 12 months, according to a World Gold Council report.

This falls ahead of other assets such as savings accounts, at 39 per cent, real estate at 26 per cent, and stocks and shares, at 23 per cent.

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In its UAE-specific 'Gold investment in the UAE' report, the WGC found that women are more likely than men to invest in the metal, at 76 per cent versus 58 per cent, while Asian expatriates have the highest ownership among nationality groups at 67 per cent.

The yellow metal was also one of the top exports from the UAE in the first nine months of 2026, as foreign trade drew near the Dh3 trillion mark. Dubai gold prices have drastically fallen since the start of the US-Iran war, making the bullion an attractive asset to hold.

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Jewellery and bars and coins are the most common ways to hold gold, with 27 per cent of investors holding fine gold jewellery and 24 per cent holding bars or coins. Digital gold is held by 15 per cent, gold accumulation plans by 11 per cent and gold exchange-traded fund (ETF)s by 10 per cent.

Digital formats are held less widely but bought more often. Among recent investors, 59 per cent of digital gold buyers and 57 per cent of gold ETF buyers invest at least once a month, compared with 28 per cent for bars and coins and 23 per cent for jewellery.

Investors associate bars and coins and jewellery with safety and ease of buying and selling, while digital gold and ETFs sit closer to stocks and cryptocurrencies on perceived risk.

Behind that ownership lies a mix of motivations. Recent gold investors cite price expectations as the leading reason for buying, with 42 per cent naming it a top three reason, followed by ease of buying and selling anywhere at 36 per cent.

Yet interest in gold is not without hurdles. Among investors who have never bought gold, the main barriers are the influence of geopolitical and economic events on the price, a preference for other investments and price volatility.

Addressing those barriers will depend partly on where investors turn for guidance. Financial advisers are the most trusted source when investors decide where to invest, followed by family members.

Social media and investment platforms are widely used for information, while banks and financial institutions are the most common channel for buying gold among investors who had bought it in the past 12 months.

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