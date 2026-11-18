Dr Sandeep Marwah And AAFT Launch Their AI Digital Twins On Twincafe
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 17 November 2026: TwinCafe, the AI-powered Digital Twin platform developed by Viven AI, today announced the launch of two Digital Twins: one representing Dr Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, and the other representing the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), the institution he founded in 1993. The launch will enable students, aspiring filmmakers, parents and media professionals to interact with both Digital Twins, seek information and access their knowledge and expertise anytime, anywhere.
Two Twins, One Mission: Open Access to Creative Education Dr Marwah's Digital Twin draws on his own words, talks and writing. It shares his perspective on
filmmaking, media entrepreneurship, building institutions and the journey that turned Noida Film City into a 100-acre production hub with 16 studios and 350 broadcast channels.
The AAFT Digital Twin is the institution's always-on guide. It answers questions about
programmes in film, television, media, fashion, design and the arts, as well as campuses, admissions and career pathways, so prospective students and parents get clear answers without waiting for office hours.
The launch extends AAFT's three-decade record of bringing new technology into creative education. It also reflects TwinCafe's belief that Digital Twins should widen a person's reach, not
replace the person.
Ashutosh Garg, Founder and CEO, TwinCafe, said,“We built TwinCafe on a simple belief: the world's most valuable knowledge lives in people. Dr Marwah has spent nearly four decades building India's film and media ecosystem from the ground up, and AAFT has shaped generations of creative professionals. With their Digital Twins, a young filmmaker in a small town can now learn from that experience at any hour, in their own words. This is exactly the kind of impact we
want Digital Twins to have.”
Dr Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, and Founder of the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), said,“When we started Noida Film City in 1988, few believed a world-class media hub could grow here. Since then, I have met thousands of students and young creators, and every day more of them write to me with questions about their craft and their careers. I cannot sit with each of them personally, but through my Digital Twin, I can now be there for them. We are encouraging our students with Placement Preparation on the TwinCafe EdTech platform: AAFT students can use the Twin to understand what studios, channels and production houses look for, rehearse interview questions, and refine their portfolios and showreels before they face recruiters, at whatever hour they need it. AAFT has always embraced new technology in creative education, and partnering with TwinCafe is the natural next step in that journey.”
Tarun Singhal, Founding Team Member, Senior Growth Leader & Brand Market Evangelist, TwinCafe, said,“Dr Sandeep Marwah is a true institution-builder, and it is an honour to welcome
both him and AAFT to TwinCafe. Students and parents often wait days for answers about courses,
campuses and careers. The AAFT Twin answers them instantly, while Dr Marwah's Twin shares the lessons of a lifetime in cinema, spirituality, entrepreneurship and media. Together, they show how Digital Twins can carry a mentor's guidance and an institution's knowledge to everyone who is looking for it.”
Sandesh Goel, Managing Director, WisdomLabs AI India Private Limited, said,“India has one of the world's largest and youngest creative workforces, and the demand for good guidance far
outstrips the number of mentors available. Welcoming Dr Marwah and AAFT, an institution that
has shaped India's media industry for more than three decades, is a strong statement of what TwinCafe can do for education in this country. We see Digital Twins becoming a natural part of how Indian students choose their courses, prepare for their careers and stay connected to the mentors who inspire them, and we look forward to bringing many more of India's leading
educators and institutions onto TwinCafe.”
TwinCafe: Expertise Built to Be Shared
Most AI assistants are built for one person to use alone. A TwinCafe Digital Twin is built to be shared. It carries a person's or an institution's knowledge, reasoning and way of seeing things to
anyone with the link, so people can ask an expert the same question in different ways until it makes sense, without hesitation or waiting for an appointment.
Creating a Twin takes minutes rather than months: users sign up, upload what they have already written and recorded, and publish their Twin. Each Twin is grounded in its owner's own words and material, so the answers people receive stay true to the source. A Twin can be shared through a single link, and people can talk to it in their preferred language.
About TwinCafe
TwinCafe, formerly AskSila, is an AI-powered Digital Twin platform developed by Viven AI. It enables people to create AI versions of themselves that reflect their knowledge, voice, personality and expertise, and to engage with audiences at scale. TwinCafe was founded by
Ashutosh Garg, the entrepreneur behind Bloomreach and Eightfold AI, who brings his experience
building global technology companies to one of AI's emerging frontiers: Digital Twins. Viven AI is backed by US$35 million in seed funding from Khosla Ventures and Foundation Capital.
About Dr Sandeep Marwah and AAFT
Dr Sandeep Marwah founded Noida Film City in 1988 and is the founder of Marwah Studios. He holds 13 world records and has received more than 1,500 national and international honours.
He founded the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) at Noida Film City in 1993. Today, AAFT trains students in Film, Television, Media, Fashion, Animation, VFX, Digital Marketing,
Journalism and the Creative Arts across its campuses in Noida and Raipur.
Two Twins, One Mission: Open Access to Creative Education Dr Marwah's Digital Twin draws on his own words, talks and writing. It shares his perspective on
filmmaking, media entrepreneurship, building institutions and the journey that turned Noida Film City into a 100-acre production hub with 16 studios and 350 broadcast channels.
The AAFT Digital Twin is the institution's always-on guide. It answers questions about
programmes in film, television, media, fashion, design and the arts, as well as campuses, admissions and career pathways, so prospective students and parents get clear answers without waiting for office hours.
The launch extends AAFT's three-decade record of bringing new technology into creative education. It also reflects TwinCafe's belief that Digital Twins should widen a person's reach, not
replace the person.
Ashutosh Garg, Founder and CEO, TwinCafe, said,“We built TwinCafe on a simple belief: the world's most valuable knowledge lives in people. Dr Marwah has spent nearly four decades building India's film and media ecosystem from the ground up, and AAFT has shaped generations of creative professionals. With their Digital Twins, a young filmmaker in a small town can now learn from that experience at any hour, in their own words. This is exactly the kind of impact we
want Digital Twins to have.”
Dr Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, and Founder of the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), said,“When we started Noida Film City in 1988, few believed a world-class media hub could grow here. Since then, I have met thousands of students and young creators, and every day more of them write to me with questions about their craft and their careers. I cannot sit with each of them personally, but through my Digital Twin, I can now be there for them. We are encouraging our students with Placement Preparation on the TwinCafe EdTech platform: AAFT students can use the Twin to understand what studios, channels and production houses look for, rehearse interview questions, and refine their portfolios and showreels before they face recruiters, at whatever hour they need it. AAFT has always embraced new technology in creative education, and partnering with TwinCafe is the natural next step in that journey.”
Tarun Singhal, Founding Team Member, Senior Growth Leader & Brand Market Evangelist, TwinCafe, said,“Dr Sandeep Marwah is a true institution-builder, and it is an honour to welcome
both him and AAFT to TwinCafe. Students and parents often wait days for answers about courses,
campuses and careers. The AAFT Twin answers them instantly, while Dr Marwah's Twin shares the lessons of a lifetime in cinema, spirituality, entrepreneurship and media. Together, they show how Digital Twins can carry a mentor's guidance and an institution's knowledge to everyone who is looking for it.”
Sandesh Goel, Managing Director, WisdomLabs AI India Private Limited, said,“India has one of the world's largest and youngest creative workforces, and the demand for good guidance far
outstrips the number of mentors available. Welcoming Dr Marwah and AAFT, an institution that
has shaped India's media industry for more than three decades, is a strong statement of what TwinCafe can do for education in this country. We see Digital Twins becoming a natural part of how Indian students choose their courses, prepare for their careers and stay connected to the mentors who inspire them, and we look forward to bringing many more of India's leading
educators and institutions onto TwinCafe.”
TwinCafe: Expertise Built to Be Shared
Most AI assistants are built for one person to use alone. A TwinCafe Digital Twin is built to be shared. It carries a person's or an institution's knowledge, reasoning and way of seeing things to
anyone with the link, so people can ask an expert the same question in different ways until it makes sense, without hesitation or waiting for an appointment.
Creating a Twin takes minutes rather than months: users sign up, upload what they have already written and recorded, and publish their Twin. Each Twin is grounded in its owner's own words and material, so the answers people receive stay true to the source. A Twin can be shared through a single link, and people can talk to it in their preferred language.
About TwinCafe
TwinCafe, formerly AskSila, is an AI-powered Digital Twin platform developed by Viven AI. It enables people to create AI versions of themselves that reflect their knowledge, voice, personality and expertise, and to engage with audiences at scale. TwinCafe was founded by
Ashutosh Garg, the entrepreneur behind Bloomreach and Eightfold AI, who brings his experience
building global technology companies to one of AI's emerging frontiers: Digital Twins. Viven AI is backed by US$35 million in seed funding from Khosla Ventures and Foundation Capital.
About Dr Sandeep Marwah and AAFT
Dr Sandeep Marwah founded Noida Film City in 1988 and is the founder of Marwah Studios. He holds 13 world records and has received more than 1,500 national and international honours.
He founded the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) at Noida Film City in 1993. Today, AAFT trains students in Film, Television, Media, Fashion, Animation, VFX, Digital Marketing,
Journalism and the Creative Arts across its campuses in Noida and Raipur.
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