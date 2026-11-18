MENAFN - GetNews) Inspired by her boy-girl twins, Two Kinds of Bright invites families to celebrate individuality, neurodiversity, and the bond between siblings.

New York, USA - Nov. 18, 2026 - Ashley Schmidt, a Columbus native, government employee, and single mother of boy-girl twins, has written Two Kinds of Bright, a children's book inspired by her family's experience. One of her twins is autistic. Through their story, Schmidt encourages young readers to see the strengths in every child and understand that people can experience the world in different ways.

The book grew from Schmidt's experience raising two children with distinct personalities and ways of seeing the world. Though they share a birthday, parents, and upbringing, the twins have their own interests, strengths, and journeys. Two Kinds of Bright celebrates those differences while honoring the close bond between siblings.

“Different doesn't mean less. Every child has their own kind of bright,” is the message at the heart of the book. Rather than defining a child by a diagnosis or developmental timeline, the story highlights individuality, empathy, and the many ways children learn, communicate, and thrive.

Schmidt hopes the book will help families start conversations about autism, neurodiversity, kindness, and inclusion in language children can understand. Its message is intended for more than children with autism and their families. Siblings, parents, educators, and young readers who have ever felt different may also find a place in its pages.

“Two Kinds of Bright” is more than a book about autism. It is a celebration of differences, sibling relationships, and unconditional love,” Schmidt says.“I hope it reminds children that they don't have to be like anyone else to be extraordinary. They just have to be themselves.”

The book offers families an opportunity to talk about patience, understanding, and making sure every child feels seen and valued. Educators and caregivers can also use it to introduce inclusion and empathy in classrooms, libraries, and at home.

For Schmidt, writing the book was a way to share what her children have taught her: there is no single definition of success, happiness, or what it means to shine. Parenting, she says, rarely follows a predictable plan, but it can lead to meaningful and unexpected discoveries.

With its personal foundation and universal message, Two Kinds of Bright aims to offer reassurance to families navigating autism, recognition for siblings, and a reminder to all readers that every child deserves to be celebrated as their own person.

About Ashley Schmidt

Ashley Schmidt is a Columbus, Ohio, native, first-time children's book author, government employee, and proud single mother of boy-girl twins. Inspired by raising two children with wonderfully different personalities, one of whom has autism, she wrote Two Kinds of Bright to celebrate individuality, acceptance, and the many ways children experience the world.

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