MENAFN - GetNews)"Palingo translates two-column research PDFs and full-length ebooks while keeping original page layouts, figures, and chapter structures intact."Palingo provides researchers, students, and book readers with a browser-based workflow to translate two-column PDFs, scanned documents, and DRM-free EPUB, MOBI, and AZW3 ebooks while preserving layout.

United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - Palingo provides researchers, university students, and foreign-language book readers with a browser-based document workflow that translates multi-column PDFs and full-length ebooks beside the original layout. Part of a unified language-learning ecosystem that shares one account with Palingo's Chrome extension and web learning app, the document suite handles two-column papers, scanned archival pages, and DRM-free EPUB, MOBI, and AZW3 books without desktop typesetting tools.

Anyone reading a 40-page journal paper or a 300-page non-fiction book in a second language knows where generic document translators fall apart. Pasting text out of a two-column PDF merges left and right columns mid-sentence, drops figure captions into the middle of body paragraphs, and turns tables into unreadable character strings. Uploading a whole file to a basic converter often strips out margins and formulas, forcing the reader to bounce constantly between two separate windows just to check a chart or footnote.

Palingo keeps the original page geometry anchored next to its translation. Readers see the source page on one side and the translated page beside it, verify technical terms in context, and export clean files for offline reading on tablets or e-readers.

Side-by-side PDF translation with OCR and background processing

Palingo's online PDF translator accepts uploads up to 100 MB and retains original multi-column structures, embedded figures, and section hierarchy. When an uploaded document consists of scanned book chapters or image-based archival pages rather than selectable text, built-in optical character recognition (OCR) extracts the page content before running layout-aware translation.

Long manuscripts and theses continue translating on the server in the background. Finished pages open immediately in the side-by-side reader while remaining chapters are still processing, so users can begin reading page one right away or close the browser tab and return later without losing progress. Once complete, signed-in users can read online with the same double-click contextual dictionary used in Palingo's web extension, or download either a bilingual PDF or a translation-only PDF.

For researchers reading preprints and clinical literature directly on the web, Palingo's Chrome extension applies specialized parsing on arXiv and PubMed, translating surrounding academic prose while keeping inline mathematical equations and citation brackets untouched.

"Graduate students and engineers read foreign-language papers to extract precise methods, not rough summaries," said a spokesperson for Palingo. "When a two-column layout, its equations, and its diagrams stay right where the author placed them, readers spend their mental energy on the research itself instead of reconstructing broken pages."

Whole-book bilingual EPUBs and two-way Kindle format conversion

Long-form book readers face a different obstacle: e-reader compatibility and chapter navigation. Splitting a foreign novel into dozens of manual prompts destroys the table of contents and strips italic emphasis.

Palingo translates complete EPUB books chapter by chapter in the browser and packages the output as a downloadable bilingual EPUB, placing source and translated paragraphs together throughout the book. Readers can start a chapter on their laptop inside Palingo's library and carry the downloaded bilingual EPUB onto standard e-ink or mobile reading apps.

Because personal digital libraries often span multiple e-reader generations, Palingo includes dedicated browser converters for DRM-free ebooks up to 50 MB per file. Readers moving bilingual or foreign-language books onto older Kindle devices can convert files through EPUB to MOBI, while owners of newer Kindle models can prepare high-formatting files with EPUB to AZW3. Those bringing existing Kindle downloads into Palingo's bilingual book translator can convert their files into open standards first using AZW3 to EPUB or MOBI to EPUB.

Extending document reading into active language study

Every PDF and EPUB stored in a signed-in user's Palingo library sits alongside the platform's active practice tools at palingo. Double-clicking an unfamiliar word inside the Palingo reader reveals pronunciation, part of speech, and its exact contextual meaning in that sentence, accompanied by a target-language definition.

When readers want structured practice beyond their bookshelf, the same Google account opens graded courses for IELTS reading, listening, and writing feedback, CEFR English from A1 to C2, Workplace English, and beginner Spanish, alongside dictation lessons built from YouTube videos and podcasts. FSRS spaced-repetition scheduling tracks each practice question across 10 supported interface languages.

Clear format boundaries and flexible plan tiers

Palingo maintains explicit technical boundaries on document processing. Its ebook converters and translators work strictly on DRM-free files that the user has the right to process, and never strip or bypass publisher digital rights management. Uploaded PDFs on free and paid accounts remain available for download while respecting user ownership, and Palingo notes that OCR and AI translations can misread degraded scans or dense domain jargon, so critical figures and legal clauses should always be verified against the adjacent source page.

Visitors can use Palingo's document tools immediately without registering: guest sessions include 2,000,000 tokens every 30 days, online reading for up to 10 PDFs per day (first 10 pages per file), and whole-book EPUB translation without sign-up. A free Google account provides 5,000,000 tokens every 30 days and raises the PDF limit to 500 pages per file (up to 100 MB) with full PDF downloads. Palingo Pro ($5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly) expands capacity to 30,000,000 tokens every 30 days and 1,000 pages per PDF, while Palingo Ultra ($14.99 monthly or $149.99 yearly) offers 80,000,000 tokens every 30 days with no PDF page ceiling. Paid plans include a 7-day free trial option with 10,000,000 tokens, and standalone 20,000,000-token packs ($4.99, valid 365 days) are available for occasional large book batches.

Students, researchers, and book readers can test side-by-side PDF translation and ebook conversion directly on palingo.

About Palingo

Palingo develops browser-based translation and language-acquisition tools designed around side-by-side reading. Uniting nine online utilities at palingo, a Chrome reading and video extension, and an interactive learning app at palingo, the service lets multilingual readers work with web pages, research PDFs, ebooks, subtitles, and audio from a single account.