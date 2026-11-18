MENAFN - GetNews) The Dallas-set thriller follows a chip engineer offered a way out of debt in exchange for a classified design.

DALLAS - Nov. 18, 2026 - Book Writing Pioneer presents The Semiconductor Fab Murder, a thriller by W. Jack Collins about a classified chip design and the people with access to it. First published in May 2025, the novel is available in paperback, hardcover and ebook. Collins, a retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer, spent 29 years in the semiconductor industry.

A Job Offer with One Condition

Paul Skinner, a semiconductor design engineer, arrives at the home of his former lover, plant operations manager Melody Trish. She serves him his favorite meal. Kenneth Perry, an engineer with ties to another chipmaker, introduces a career opportunity. Then recruiter Cheung Bin offers Paul a job overseas and a way out of his gambling debts. He wants something in return.

“When you complete it, we want a copy of your schematic for our files.”

Cheung Bin, Chapter 9 · Manuscript excerpt

The schematic belongs to Project COMTEA, a classified defense project at the center of the novel. Paul has the technical access the recruiter needs. Melody has the personal history that gets Paul to the table. When Paul hesitates, she promises to follow him abroad.

A body turns up inside the Dallas fabrication plant. Homicide detective Bill Lawson works with federal investigator Lori Nguyen to determine who had access to the design, what may have left the facility and how the missing material connects to the death. Their questions put employees in a difficult position. The details that could move the investigation forward are also the ones they are expected to protect.

The novel's focus on who can obtain sensitive chip technology has a real-world parallel. In November 2026, U.S. officials said they had sought sales records from NVIDIA as part of an investigation into possible export-control violations involving a Singapore-based company. The inquiry concerns shipments of commercial hardware. Collins's fictional investigators are tracing a classified design. Reuters coverage · U.S. agencies' joint statement

Who Authorized Access

Earlier, engineering technician Rachel Quinn makes Melody wait at the door while she puts away classified work. Melody runs the facility, but Rachel is responsible for protecting the material in that room.

“I would let you in, but first, I'll have to put away anything classified we are working on. Security rules, you know.”

Rachel Quinn, Chapter 8 · Manuscript excerpt

Later, Lori discovers that Nora Reina, an executive assistant with no assigned role on the project, could access its database. Project manager Tom Upton says he delegated the setup. Lori has the signed paperwork in front of her.

“But the paperwork had your signature. Do you always sign things before looking at them?”

Lori Nguyen, Chapter 37 · Manuscript excerpt

The novel gives the investigators two different trails to follow. One starts with the relationships that brought Paul to dinner. The other runs through the people who had the authority to grant access and the records they left behind. Each witness can explain part of what happened. Bill and Lori have to work out which accounts fit the evidence.

Book Availability

The Semiconductor Fab Murder is available in paperback, hardcover and ebook.

Hardcover · Ebook

About W Jack Collins

W. Jack Collins is a retired U.S. Navy chief petty officer and the author of The Semiconductor Fab Murder. He spent 29 years in the semiconductor industry. Book Writing Pioneer.