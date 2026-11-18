MENAFN - GetNews) The NEO AI lineup charges $0 in per sale AI recognition fees, giving hotels and the operators who serve them a smarter, more profitable way to offer fresh food and drinks around the clock

MIAMI, FL - Nov. 18, 2026 - VMFS USA, the vending machine company headquartered in Miami and the hub of an ecosystem of five connected brands, brought its zero fee NEO AI vending machines to Booth 3319 at The Hospitality Show, held November 2 to 4 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Over three energizing days, hotel owners, operators, management companies and franchisees got an up close look at AI grab and go coolers that charge nothing per sale for AI recognition. That means the margin on every bottle of water, fresh salad and late night snack stays right where it belongs, with the business running the machine.

The Hospitality Show, produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Forge, is dedicated to the business of operating hotels, and this year's Center Stage program put AI, profitability and workforce development front and center. Showcasing NEO in VMFS USA's own hometown, in front of the very people shaping how guests eat, shop and refuel, was a perfect fit.

"Some of the best moments in hospitality happen late at night, when a guest wants a fresh salad, a cold drink or a pint of ice cream and the kitchen has already closed," said Jose Perez, CEO of VMFS USA. "NEO lets a hotel serve that guest beautifully without adding a shift, and because we charge zero AI recognition fees on every sale, the margin from that moment stays with the property or the operator running the machine. Sharing that with the hotel industry right here at home in Miami was an absolute thrill."

Built for the Pressures Hotels Face Today

Hotels are being asked to deliver more with leaner teams. According to AHLA's Front Desk Feedback survey of 246 hoteliers, conducted in late February 2026, 65 percent of hotel owners named labor costs among their top financial pressures, and 70 percent are offering higher wages to recruit and keep staff. A staffed pantry or late night market adds hours to every schedule, while a NEO AI cooler serves guests around the clock without adding a single shift.

The guest experience feels as natural as opening a fridge at home. A guest taps a card, phone or QR code to unlock the door, picks what they want and closes the door. Camera based AI vision recognizes each item and completes the charge automatically, so guests are back to their evening in seconds.

What Zero Fee Means for Hotel Operators

Per sale AI recognition fees are common in AI vending, and they grow quietly with every transaction. The NEO lineup sets that fee at $0, no matter how many sales a machine makes, and every NEO machine comes with a card reader included at no extra cost. Each NEO machine runs on one flat VMFS Cloud NEO software plan of $39.99 a month, with card processing, reader service and optional cellular data billed separately.

That clarity lets a hotel or operator model returns with real confidence. A busier lobby means more profit, never a bigger AI bill, and every machine reports live sales, stock levels and alerts to any phone or laptop.

The NEO AI Lineup at a Glance

Three models cover every corner of a property, from lobbies and guest floor alcoves to fitness centers and staff break rooms. Every one carries the same $0 AI recognition fee.



NEO GO AI Grab & Go Cooler Vending Machine: the most accessible way into AI vending, sized for hotels bringing grab and go to guests for the first time.

NEO PRO AI Cooler Vending Machine: built for busy properties, holding about 384 items across six adjustable trays behind a heated glass door that resists fogging. NEO Freezer AI Grab & Go Vending Machine: about 294 frozen items across six adjustable shelves, ready for frozen meals, ice cream and frozen treats at resorts, extended stay hotels and busy properties.

Two Ways for Hotels to Say Yes

Hotels that want to own the guest experience can purchase a NEO machine outright, with financing available through partners including PayPal, Klarna and ClickLease. Properties that would rather host than operate can request a machine through VPlaced, the VMFS placement brand, where a local operator installs and maintains the machine at no cost to the property.

As each business grows, it can tap into the wider VMFS network, with VAdviced for licensing and compliance guidance and VMarketed for marketing support, each offered as its own service.

"Hospitality is all about taking care of people, and that is exactly how we love to work," said Perez. "Whether a property wants to own its machines or host one through VPlaced, every hotel deserves a clear plan, honest numbers and a team in Miami that picks up the phone. The Hospitality Show was an incredible start to these conversations, and we cannot wait to keep them going."

Ready Today and Supported for the Long Run

VMFS USA brings more than five years in the vending industry and 1,200+ machines deployed to every order. Buyers are supported from the company's Miami campus and its shipping warehouses in Los Angeles and Atlanta, with lifetime technical support from a team based in the US and a 1 year parts warranty, extendable on select models.

VMFS USA also runs pilot programs across multiple American climates and site types, specifying equipment for the US market, and it welcomes new pilot sites. Hotels ready to test AI grab and go with their own guests are warmly invited to reach out.

Hoteliers who missed the show can see the NEO AI lineup in person by booking a visit to the VMFS USA Demo Showroom in Miami, or explore every model at vmfsusa.

About VMFS USA

VMFS USA is a vending machine company headquartered in Miami, with more than five years in the vending industry and 1,200+ machines deployed. The company supplies new snack, drink, combo, coffee, AI and specialty vending machines to operators and businesses across the USA and Latin America, backed by lifetime technical support from a team based in the US. VMFS USA anchors an ecosystem of five connected brands: VMFS USA for machine sales, VPlaced for placement, VAdviced for legal and compliance, VMarketed for marketing and VMFS Cloud for remote monitoring.

Learn more at vmfsusa.