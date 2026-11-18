MENAFN - GetNews)"Gurucul named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines, recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute."Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

LOS ANGELES - Nov. 18, 2026 - Gurucul today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines1.

In addition, the company ranked / scored among the five highest ranked / scoring vendors across five Use Cases – IT Operations, DevOps, AppDev, SRE, SecOps, and Platform Operations – in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Observability Pipelines2 report. Download report here.

According to Gartner, the Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, while the companion Critical Capabilities report provides a deeper product-level evaluation across specific operational use cases. Gartner describes its Critical Capabilities notes as“essential companion research” that“provide deeper insight into providers' product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis.”

The Gurucul platform, through Gurucul Data Pipeline Management and Data Optimizer, delivers more control to teams in support of a broad set of enterprise, cloud, security and observability data sources. Data Pipeline Management includes the data collection, optimization, normalization, enrichment, routing and retention. AI-assisted parsing and schema mapping are used to simplify onboarding by reducing the need to write custom parsers. Enrichment adds identity, asset and threat intelligence context to support analysis and investigations. Policy-driven routing sends data to supported destinations based on operational, security and compliance requirements.

In addition, Data Optimizer helps reduce unnecessary data volume through filtering and deduplication. Teams can also route records to lower-cost storage and control how much data enters systems used for continuous analysis. Retained records remain available for investigations and compliance, according to the configured storage and retention policies.

Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul, said:“At Gurucul, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to simplify, optimize and unify their observability and security telemetry management within a single platform. We believe that inclusion in this Critical Capabilities report and the Magic Quadrant demonstrates that Gurucul is a strong platform provider for customers in the market for a strong solution to balance data coverage and cost to deliver real-time, actionable detection and response.”

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines, Pankaj Prasad, Andre Bridges, Neil Young, Andrea Curry, 12 November 2026.

2Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Observability Pipelines, Pankaj Prasad, Andre Bridges, Neil Young, Andrea Curry, 12 November 2026.

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About Gurucul

Gurucul is a leading AI-driven security analytics company delivering actionable insights into cyber and insider risk. Its AI SOC platform, featuring next-gen SIEM, AI SOC Analyst, and Insider Risk Management, leverages machine learning, agentic AI, and advanced threat content to provide real-time detection, automated response, and intelligent workflows. Built on a cloud-native, open architecture with open choice data lakes, Gurucul enables organizations to maintain full control of their data, deploy anywhere, and integrate seamlessly with any security tool.

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