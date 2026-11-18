MENAFN - GetNews)"People in Inwood tell us all the time that they thought they were okay after an accident, until the neck stiffness or headaches showed up a few days later"New York Medical Center – Inwood, steps from Dyckman Street, offers no-fault injury treatment, coordinated diagnostics, and insurance paperwork support for crash victims in Inwood, Washington Heights, Fort George, and Marble Hill

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 18, 2026 - New York Medical Centers today announced its Inwood Car Accident Doctor program at New York Medical Center – Inwood, 64 Nagle Ave, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10040. The program gives upper Manhattan residents and commuters a nearby place to get evaluated and treated after a motor vehicle collision. That includes car, taxi, rideshare, and delivery crashes, as well as pedestrian and cyclist injuries.

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The clinic sits a short walk from the Dyckman Street stations on the 1 and A lines, and it is a few minutes' drive from the Dyckman Street exits on the Harlem River Drive and the Henry Hudson Parkway. Patients coming from the Bronx and Westchester can get there easily too. Transportation to appointments is available for patients who need it.

Why Prompt Evaluation Matters After a Crash

Many accident victims feel fine at the scene and skip a medical visit, only to develop pain days later. Adrenaline can hide injuries in the hours after a collision. Whiplash symptoms often don't appear for 24 to 48 hours, and even low-speed crashes can cause soft-tissue, spinal, and head injuries.

"People in Inwood tell us all the time that they thought they were okay after an accident, until the neck stiffness or headaches showed up a few days later," said Kenneth Toby for New York Medical Centers. "Our goal is to make it easy to get checked right away, close to home, and to take the insurance paperwork off the patient's plate so they can focus on recovering."

New York's no-fault law also sets a firm timeline. Injured drivers, passengers, and pedestrians generally have 30 days to file a no-fault claim, and early medical documentation plays a key role in that claim.

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Treatment Under One Coordinated Plan

Patients at the Inwood location have access to a team that includes:



No-fault doctors and car accident doctors

Orthopedic care for back, neck, shoulder, and knee injuries

Physical therapy and chiropractic services

Pain management, including interventional procedures

Neurology for concussions and head injuries

Coordinated X-rays, MRI, and CT scans Workers' compensation care for people injured while driving or working on the job

The clinic handles insurance communications, pre-authorizations, and billing directly with carriers, and it keeps the detailed medical records that no-fault claims and personal injury cases depend on.

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Serving Upper Manhattan

New York Medical Center – Inwood serves patients throughout Inwood, Fort George, Washington Heights, Marble Hill, and the rest of upper Manhattan. Nagle Avenue begins at Dyckman Street, which puts the clinic about 10 minutes from most points along Dyckman, whether patients walk, ride the subway, or drive.

About New York Medical Centers

New York Medical Centers is a network of medical practices with locations in Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island. The practices specialize in treating people injured in car accidents and on the job, and they accept no-fault and workers' compensation insurance.

Media and Patient Contact: New York Medical Center – Inwood 64 Nagle Ave, 2nd Floor New York, NY 10040 Phone: (646) 969-6706