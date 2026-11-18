MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Conference Translates Jordan-EU Partnership into Actionable Projects, Investments – 51 Countries, 790 Participants, and 318 Companies Convene for Forum – Five Core Pillars Span Technology, Energy, Industry, Water Security, and Logistics – B2B Matchmaking Sessions Set to Forge Jordan-EU Investment Partnerships – Sectoral Sessions Examine Investment Opportunities in Energy, Transport, Tech, and Industry – Private Sector Positioned as Key Partner in Global Value Chain Integration AMMAN, Nov. 18 (Petra) – Under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026 kicks off Thursday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea.

Held within the framework of the Jordan-EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, the forum aims to translate pitched investment opportunities into bankable, executable projects while forging partnerships that drive capital inflows, job creation, and technology and knowledge transfer to the Kingdom.

Bringing together 790 participants from 51 countries–including representatives from 318 private-sector companies, European and Jordanian business leaders, international financial institutions, and senior officials–the summit underscores Jordan's standing as a secure, stable investment destination and a gateway to regional and global markets amid regional geopolitical shifts.

The conference highlights Jordan's competitive advantages, led by its skilled human capital, legislative and economic reforms under the Economic Modernization Vision, and preferential trade agreements with the European Union.

Preceded on Wednesday by invitation-only sectoral events covering energy, technology, industry, transport, urban development, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Thursday's main program features high-level dialogues on economic partnership, public-private financing mechanisms, and regional economic connectivity, alongside business-to-business matchmaking sessions.

Jordan is presenting 41 investment opportunities valued at approximately $15 billion across renewable energy, water and infrastructure, digital and technological infrastructure, high-value manufacturing, and logistics.

Discussions are anchored around five core pillars. Under technology and the digital economy, sessions focus on software, digital services, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centers, and semiconductors to cement Jordan's role as a regional tech hub. The future of energy pillar explores renewable energy, storage, grid modernization, green hydrogen, and green ammonia, alongside the regulatory and financing frameworks needed for long-term investment.

In high-value industries, discussions emphasize industrial partnerships, technology transfer, value-chain integration, and export potential, while the logistics and infrastructure track highlights investments in transport, railways, and strategic projects that boost trade and market connectivity. Meanwhile, the water security pillar addresses technologies and bankable solutions to enhance water supply efficiency and sustainability.

Positioning the private sector as a key partner in integrating Jordanian firms into regional and global value chains, the government will maintain structured follow-up with prospective investors to advance projects toward negotiation, financing, and execution.

Wednesday's pre-conference agenda includes specialized sessions on Aqaba's maritime and industrial assets, capital markets mobilization, the Queen Alia International Airport Free Zone, the Amra City project, SME partnerships, digital talent, solar energy assets, regional energy and mining potential, and public-private infrastructure partnerships.

//Petra// AA