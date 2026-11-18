Slow Over Rates Cost Pakistan And Sri Lanka WTC Points After First Test
According to the ICC, Sri Lanka fell 15 overs short of the required rate, resulting in a fine of 50 per cent of the players' match fees. Pakistan, meanwhile, was five overs behind the required rate and was fined 25 per cent of the players' match fees.
Sri Lanka have also lost 15 World Test Championship points, while Pakistan have been docked five points due to their slow over rates. Following the deductions, Sri Lanka have slipped from seventh to eighth place in the World Test Championship standings, with their points percentage dropping from 33.33 per cent to 15.47 per cent. Pakistan remain ninth and last with a points percentage of 3.33 per cent.
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Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their team fails to bowl within the stipulated time, up to a maximum penalty of 50 per cent. Meanwhile, under the World Test Championship playing conditions, one point is deducted for each over short.
The action against both teams was taken by Dean Cosker of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis admitted their respective teams' offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning no formal hearing was required.
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