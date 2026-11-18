MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook.

According to him, Costa noted that despite the full-scale war, Ukraine has maintained the functioning of its democratic institutions and continues to implement important reforms.

Stefanchuk remarked that he had particularly appreciated Costa's high assessment of the work of the Ukrainian parliament.

Zelensky, Costa, von der Leyen discuss additional EU support for Ukraine to get through winter

He said that they had openly discussed the challenges facing the Verkhovna Rada, noting that constant Russian attacks, air raid alerts and other wartime circumstances complicated the legislative process. Nevertheless, he stressed that Ukraine continued to fulfil its European integration commitments and adopt the necessary decisions.

Particular attention was paid to the next steps on Ukraine's path towards EU membership, including the possibility of opening the final two negotiating clusters by the end of the year.

Continued support for Ukraine was another important topic of the meeting. The President of the European Council reaffirmed the European Union's unwavering political, military and financial support for Ukraine.

The two officials also discussed the future architecture of European security.

Stefanchuk emphasised that Russia was not demonstrating a serious commitment to peace negotiations. He added that it was therefore important to maintain European unity, strengthen support for Ukraine and work together to reinforce the security of the entire continent.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada thanked Costa for his personal leadership, consistent support for Ukraine and attention to the work of the Ukrainian parliament.

As Ukrinform previously reported, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Ukraine was seriously committed to advancing reforms, particularly in the area of the rule of law, and that the remaining negotiating clusters should be opened as early as December this year.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Facebook