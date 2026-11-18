MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the announcement was made by the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The Security Service and the Prosecutor's Office have gathered sufficient evidence to issue an in-absentia notice of suspicion to Russian Vice Admiral Arkady Romanov, Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"The investigation established that on July 8, 2024, the official participated in organising a strike using 3M-14 Kalibr cruise missiles against an apartment building in Kyiv," the statement said.

As a result of the Russian attack, part of the residential building was completely destroyed. Thirteen local residents were killed, including five children.

"According to the case materials, the decision to strike the apartment building was made by Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Admiral Sergey Pinchuk," the SSU noted.

The SSU recalled that in October this year, Pinchuk was also issued an in-absentia notice of suspicion for committing a war crime.

"The pre-trial investigation established that his subordinate, Romanov, planned and organised the execution of the criminal order to strike a civilian target.

"To carry out the airstrike, Russian forces used 10 missiles launched from the Admiral Makarov frigate and the B-268 Veliky Novgorod submarine in the Black Sea," the SSU reported.

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Ukraine's security service noted that these actions constituted a serious violation of Article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators issued Romanov an in-absentia notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war involving intentional murder).

Since Romanov is currently in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him and his accomplices to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 8, 2024, Russian forces launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine.

In Kyiv, damage was recorded in seven districts. In particular, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, two floors of a building belonging to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital and an entrance section of a residential apartment building were destroyed.

A total of 33 people were killed in Kyiv on July 8, 2024.