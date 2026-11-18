MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Russian army has also lost 12,482 tanks, 25,815 armoured combat vehicles (+2), 52,550 artillery systems (+34), 2,283 multiple-launch rocket systems (+1), and 1,764 air defence systems (+2). Russian losses also include 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,193 ground robotic systems (+17), 613,093 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,223), 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, and 2 submarines. In addition, Russia has lost 176,826 vehicles and fuel tankers (+375) and 4,914 units of special equipment (+1).

The figures are being updated.

Russian forces strike Mukachevo in Zakarpattia region

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on November 17, there had been 139 clashes between Ukraine's Defence Forces and Russian forces along the front line, with the enemy most actively attempting attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.