Russia Loses 1,970 Troops Over Past Day In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army has also lost 12,482 tanks, 25,815 armoured combat vehicles (+2), 52,550 artillery systems (+34), 2,283 multiple-launch rocket systems (+1), and 1,764 air defence systems (+2). Russian losses also include 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,193 ground robotic systems (+17), 613,093 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,223), 5,196 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, and 2 submarines. In addition, Russia has lost 176,826 vehicles and fuel tankers (+375) and 4,914 units of special equipment (+1).
The figures are being updated.Read also: Russian forces strike Mukachevo in Zakarpattia region
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 22:00 on November 17, there had been 139 clashes between Ukraine's Defence Forces and Russian forces along the front line, with the enemy most actively attempting attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment