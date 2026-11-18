MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman's national carrier Oman Air have discussed expanding direct air connectivity, increasing flight frequencies and launching new routes, as well as boosting cargo transportation between the two countries at a meeting in Muscat on November 17.

According to Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Oman Air Managing Director Nasser Ahmed Al-Sharji, held as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Oman.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in transport and logistics, expanding the geographical coverage and frequency of flights, and making more effective use of existing opportunities.

The sides noted growing demand for passenger air travel between Uzbekistan and Oman and highlighted the potential for further cooperation in the aviation sector.

They also welcomed the launch of regular Oman Air flights on the Muscat–Tashkent–Muscat route on July 4, 2026.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on increasing the frequency of existing flights, opening additional routes, expanding air cargo services and strengthening cooperation in tourism.

Oman Air, the Sultanate's national carrier, operates its main hub at Muscat International Airport. Its route network provides connections to destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

The discussions are expected to support efforts to strengthen direct air links between Uzbekistan and Oman, facilitate trade and economic exchanges, and expand tourism and transport cooperation.