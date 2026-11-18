"Grace" by photographer Maria Marriott

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An exclusive fine art collection benefiting Broken Arrow Ranch & Sanctuary's mission to rescue and provide lifetime care for wild horses and mules.

- Maria Marriott, PhotographerBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fine art photographer Maria Marriott has announced a charitable partnership with Broken Arrow Ranch & Sanctuary to support the lifetime care and sanctuary of rescued wild horses and mules. Working alongside Broken Arrow founder Angela Crandall, Marriott spent time on the ranch photographing its rescued animals to curate an exclusive collection of fine art photography, created specifically to raise critical funds for the sanctuary's ongoing mission.The newly released collection features two distinct offerings: the Classic Collection, comprised of small photographic prints designed for supporters interested in sponsoring or honoring a specific resident horse, alongside larger, limited-edition fine art pieces in the Gallery With A Purpose, crafted in Marriott's signature minimalistic, emotive, and intimate photographic style.Regarding this new partnership, Marriott says, "For years, my work has been dedicated to capturing the untamed spirit, resilience, and quiet dignity of wild horses in their natural environments. Spending time at Broken Arrow Ranch and witnessing the extraordinary work Angela and her team do every single day to rescue and protect these animals has been deeply inspiring. They give displaced mustangs a true sanctuary-a place where they can roam freely, heal, and live with the dignity they deserve. Through this partnership and our curated collection, my goal is to translate that emotional connection into tangible support for their vital rescue mission."Broken Arrow Ranch & Sanctuary plays a vital role in providing a safe haven for wild horses removed from public lands. The sanctuary focuses its rescue efforts on taking in wild mustangs displaced during Bureau of Land Management (BLM) roundups and kill pen sales before being shipped to slaughter, offering them a permanent sanctuary where they can roam freely in natural herd settings and live out their lives with dignity.According to Crandall, "We are honored to partner with Maria Marriott. Her artistic vision cuts straight to the soul of what makes these animals so extraordinary. The care, respect, and profound empathy she showed while photographing our rescued mustangs and mules shine through every single piece in this collection. The funds raised through this partnership are vital to our daily mission, helping us provide the lifetime sanctuary, care, and freedom these resilient animals so deeply deserve."The artwork is available directly through Marriott's Gallery With A Purpose initiative-a strategic philanthropic platform where she partners with dedicated non-profit organizations to raise funds and awareness for wildlife and nature conservation. The collection can be viewed and purchased online:* View the curated sanctuary collection at Gallery With A Purpose ( )* Explore individual horse portraits in the Classic Collection ( )About Broken Arrow Ranch & Sanctuary: Broken Arrow Ranch & Sanctuary is a non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and lifetime care of wild mustangs, mules, and at-risk equines. By providing a safe environment where rescued animals can live freely, the sanctuary relies entirely on the generosity of sponsors, donors, and community support to maintain daily care, feed, and veterinary needs. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, make a donation, or get involved, please visit Broken Arrow Ranch & Sanctuary online.About Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is a fine art photographer specializing in nature and wildlife photography. Best known for her evocative wild horse series, American Wild Horses, Marriott captures the beauty, spirit, and raw emotion of the natural world. Her work is held in private collections worldwide. To view her latest collections and learn more, visit . To view Marriott's recently launched YouTube channel, which offers viewers exclusive, behind-the-scenes looks into her creative process, visit @MariaMarriottPhotography.

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Fine Art Photographer Maria Marriott Partners with Broken Arrow Ranch & Sanctuary to Support Wild Mustang Rescue News Provided By Maria Marriott Photography November 18, 2026, 06:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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