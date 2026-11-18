RE+ Speaker GenH2 Christopher Wallington Discusses preventing LH2 Storage

The session will highlight how NASA-validated Refrigerated Controlled Storage technology can eliminate hydrogen losses and improve infrastructure economics.

- Christopher WallingtonTITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GenH2 Corp., a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH) and a leader in liquid hydrogen (LH2) infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has been selected to deliver an educational breakout session at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas, highlighting the importance of preventing liquid hydrogen losses to improve infrastructure performance and economics.The session,“Controlled Storage Solutions Powering the Next Generation of Infrastructure,” will be presented by Christopher Wallington of GenH2 on Thursday, November 19, at the Storage Central Theater in the West Hall.Selected for its relevance to advancing clean energy infrastructure, the presentation will address a critical but often overlooked challenge: liquid hydrogen losses throughout storage, transfer, and fueling operations, and how Refrigerated Controlled Storage technology can prevent these losses at the source.Conventional LH2 infrastructure can experience significant hydrogen losses through boil-off and venting, with real-world operational losses reaching up to 40%. These losses increase operating costs, reduce the amount of purchased hydrogen available for use, and create challenges for scaling hydrogen infrastructure.GenH2's Zero-Loss Controlled Storage technology addresses these challenges through active refrigeration and precise pressure control, maintaining liquid hydrogen at optimal temperatures and preventing evaporation and venting. Unlike conventional approaches that manage or recover hydrogen after boil-off occurs, Refrigerated Controlled Storage prevents losses before they happen.“We're honored to have this opportunity to educate RE+ attendees about the importance of preventing liquid hydrogen losses,” said Christopher Wallington.“Many operators focus on daily tank boil-off, but losses occur throughout the hydrogen value chain. Understanding where those losses happen is the first step toward preventing them.”The presentation will also highlight the technology's origins in NASA's space program, where the Ground Operations Demonstration Unit for Liquid Hydrogen (GODU LH2) validated active refrigeration to eliminate boil-off losses. GenH2 is advancing this NASA-proven approach for commercial applications, including heavy-duty transportation, aviation, maritime operations, backup power, and long-duration energy storage.By preserving more hydrogen for use, zero-loss storage technology can help reduce operating costs, improve infrastructure reliability, and strengthen the economics of hydrogen deployment.Session DetailsPresentation: Controlled Storage Solutions Powering the Next Generation of InfrastructureSpeaker: Christopher Wallington, GenH2Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026Time: 11:00–11:25 AMLocation: Storage Central Theater, West HallEvent: RE+ 2026, Las Vegas, NevadaFor session information, visit:About GenH2GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed midstream infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at .About Path2 Hydrogen AGPath2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH) is a management holding company with a focus on the hydrogen infrastructure sector. The Company aims to create a vertically integrated hydrogen ecosystem supporting global energy transition objectives. In early 2025, Path2 Hydrogen acquired GenH2 Corp., a company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.

Susan Magi

GenH2 Corporation

+1 530-654-3642

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GenH2 Selected to Present Breakout Session on Preventing Liquid Hydrogen Losses at RE+ News Provided By GenH2 November 18, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Education, Energy Industry, Technology



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