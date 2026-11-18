MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) The indefinite day-and-night protest by thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its second day on Wednesday, with the protesters vowing to continue their agitation until the government fulfils their demands.

Organised by the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)-backed Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, the state-level protest began on November 17, with ASHA workers arriving from different districts across Karnataka. Dressed in pink sarees and holding placards, the women workers are staging an overnight sit-in, demanding the implementation of assurances given by the government in January 2025.

Thousands of women continued their overnight protest despite the cold weather in Bengaluru. Many said they had spent the night in the open without proper toilets and other basic facilities after leaving their children and families behind in their respective districts.

The protesters said they were prepared to continue the agitation despite the difficult conditions. They warned that if the government failed to fix their monthly honorarium at Rs 15,000, they would intensify the protest and lay siege to Vidhana Soudha.

"Our tears will not make any difference to the government. We have been protesting in the open, braving the cold and without basic facilities. Unless the government issues an official order fixing our honorarium at Rs 15,000 and fulfils our other demands, we will not step back," they warned.

The protesters said they had been working for the government for nearly 18 years but were still struggling to make ends meet with a monthly honorarium of just Rs 5,000. They demanded that it be increased to Rs 15,000 and paid regularly by the 10th of every month.

"We have been working for the government for 18 years. The government had earlier given us assurances, with its representatives coming to us and making promises. But this time, we want the official order copy in our hands. We will not withdraw our protest until our demands are fulfilled," one of the protesting workers said.

They alleged that there was no fixed schedule for the payment of their honorarium, which was often delayed by months. At present, they receive Rs 5,000, sometimes once in three months, making it extremely difficult to manage their household expenses.

"We would have forgotten when we last received our honorarium by the time the next payment arrives. It is impossible to lead a life with Rs 5,000 a month, especially when the prices of essential commodities have increased sharply," the workers said.

The ASHA workers also demanded the immediate release of pending arrears, subsidies under the Asha Nidhi scheme and an additional subsidy of Rs 5,000 for those who have completed the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) training.

They sought the withdrawal of additional work being assigned through the Samasta App, providing of retirement benefits and incentives for performing additional duties. They also demanded that workers who fall critically ill be paid three months' honorarium as financial assistance.

Highlighting their workload, the protesters said they were required to visit households every month, conduct surveys, submit reports and monitor the health of pregnant women and newborn babies, besides carrying out several other responsibilities assigned by the government.

"Every month, we have to visit houses, conduct surveys and submit reports. We have to monitor pregnant women, newborn babies and their health conditions. We are expected to carry out every task assigned by the government, but our work is not being adequately compensated," they said.

They further alleged that although the government had provided data, the mobile phones required to carry out their duties had not been supplied. Working in villages without adequate facilities and facing rising living costs had made their lives increasingly difficult.

The workers also expressed disappointment over the failure to implement earlier assurances made by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that several promises had remained unfulfilled.