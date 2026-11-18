MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) The Gujarat government has launched a statewide public awareness campaign to help consumers distinguish between ice cream and frozen desserts, as the Health Department found that many people buy and consume the two products without knowing the difference in their composition.

The campaign, titled 'Operation Health', has been initiated by the state Health Department and the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA).

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Health Minister Praful Pansheriya and attended by senior officials to discuss consumer health protection and transparency in food products.

Explaining the distinction, Pansheriya said that both ice cream and frozen desserts are recognised food products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. However, while ice cream is made using milk fat, frozen desserts use vegetable fat.

"Since the two products are similar in appearance, taste and cooling properties, consumers often assume that both are ice cream," he added.

According to the Health Department's assessment, many consumers are unaware of this difference and may buy frozen desserts believing them to be ice cream.

The Minister appealed to consumers to check product labels before buying, particularly the product name, ingredients list, and nutritional information.

"Buyers should ensure that food products comply with the prescribed food safety and quality standards and pay attention to the ingredients used in ice cream and frozen desserts," he said.

The campaign will also seek to involve retailers. Pansheriya appealed to vendors selling loose ice cream and frozen desserts to clearly inform customers about the composition of the products.

He also called for appropriate display boards or markings at points of sale to prevent "confusion among consumers".

Referring to previous awareness initiatives, the Minister said: "Media coverage over the past year had helped improve public understanding of analogue paneer, cheese and butter. A similar effort is needed to explain the difference between ice cream and frozen desserts."

Pansheriya also urged educated citizens and social media users to participate in the campaign by sharing information about the two products and helping it reach a wider audience.

The department clarified that a product being classified as a "frozen dessert" does not, by itself, mean it is adulterated or unsafe.

Frozen desserts can be legally sold if they comply with the applicable food safety and quality standards. The quality and nutritional value of both ice cream and frozen desserts depend on their ingredients and manufacturing processes.