MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 18 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav participated in the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change, held on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya.

During the meeting, the four BASIC nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination on climate change issues at both technical and ministerial levels.

The participating countries agreed to work collectively towards climate outcomes that preserve the balance of the Paris Agreement, uphold multilateralism and ensure that global climate action remains equitable, inclusive and aligned with the principles of sustainable development.

The discussions underscored the importance of a coordinated approach among developing economies in advancing shared priorities in international climate negotiations.

The BASIC grouping has been an important platform for Brazil, South Africa, India and China to engage on climate-related concerns and articulate common perspectives.

The commitment to enhanced coordination reflects the group's continued emphasis on strengthening international cooperation while ensuring that climate policies take into account equity, inclusiveness and the development priorities of nations.

The meeting took place as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements at COP31, where countries are working to advance international climate action under the framework of the Paris Agreement.

Minister Yadav also highlighted the progress in operationalising the India-Japan Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) at the 12th JCM Partner Countries' Meeting on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference.

He emphasised the potential of the platform in promoting equitable and scalable climate cooperation while supporting the national priorities of developing countries. Also, he reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with Japan, while stating that the success of JCM should be measured not only by emission reductions but also by the finance mobilised, technologies transferred, domestic capacities strengthened, and sustainable development benefits generated.

Minister Yadav said India and Japan are working towards digitalising the JCM project cycle to streamline submissions, facilitate processing and enhance transparency. Immediate priorities include inviting applications for third-party entities, receiving proposed methodologies and facilitating Project Idea Note submissions.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening domestic validation and verification capacities to ensure robust monitoring, reporting and verification.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)