BIG 5 GLOBAL 2026: France To Bring Advanced Construction Solutions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From AI-powered contract management and advanced construction software to 3D printing, automated concrete production and sustainable building materials, six French companies will showcase innovative solutions addressing the evolving needs of the Middle East's construction industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2026 – As major construction and infrastructure programmes continue to reshape cities across the Gulf, six French companies will showcase their technologies and expertise at Big 5 Global 2026, taking place from 23 to 26 November at Dubai World Trade Centre. Supported by Business France, AITENDERS, ALPHI ME, ARIADIS, COMUS, CSTB and QUADRA will present solutions spanning digital project management, formwork and shoring, rebar software, technical coatings, building performance, testing and certification, and automated concrete production. The event, now in its 47th edition, is expected to welcome more than 65,000 attendees, 1,800 exhibitors, 55,000 products and participants from over 165 countries, making Dubai a major meeting point for the global construction and urban development industry. A construction market measured in billions Across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), sustained investment in housing, commercial developments, transport, infrastructure and urban transformation continues to generate significant opportunities for the construction industry. According to MEED Projects figures provided for this release, more than USD 72.5 billion in contracts were awarded across residential, commercial and mixed-use real estate projects in the GCC in 2025, with the UAE alone accounting for more than USD 50 billion. Saudi Arabia represents another major source of regional demand. According to Knight Frank figures provided for this release, the Kingdom's pipeline of planned and ongoing projects reached USD 2.07 trillion in the first half of 2026, including USD 1.13 trillion in construction and real estate. Larger, more complex developments are putting practical demands on contractors, developers and manufacturers: improving productivity, managing project information, optimising resources and materials, automating industrial processes and meeting demanding safety, quality and performance standards. Beyond investment volumes, these demands are changing how the industry operates. French innovations addressing the construction industry's challenges Covering different stages of the construction value chain, the six French exhibitors will showcase technologies designed to improve efficiency, optimise industrial processes and support more sustainable building practices.
-
AITENDERS – AI-powered contract intelligence | Hall 4 – C202
-
ALPHI ME – Advanced formwork and 3D printing technologies | Hall 3 – A42
-
ARIADIS – Smarter reinforcing steel production | Hall 2 – C100
-
COMUS – Technical coatings and sustainable formulations | Hall 7 – A314
-
CSTB – Building quality, certification and market access | Hall 2 – C90
-
QUADRA – Automated concrete manufacturing | Hall 2 – B101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment