MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From AI-powered contract management and advanced construction software to 3D printing, automated concrete production and sustainable building materials, six French companies will showcase innovative solutions addressing the evolving needs of the Middle East's construction industry. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– As major construction and infrastructure programmes continue to reshape cities across the Gulf, six French companies will showcase their technologies and expertise at Big 5 Global 2026, taking place from 23 to 26 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Supported by Business France, AITENDERS, ALPHI ME, ARIADIS, COMUS, CSTB and QUADRA will present solutions spanning digital project management, formwork and shoring, rebar software, technical coatings, building performance, testing and certification, and automated concrete production.

The event, now in its 47edition, is expected to welcome more than 65,000 attendees, 1,800 exhibitors, 55,000 products and participants from over 165 countries, making Dubai a major meeting point for the global construction and urban development industry.

Across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), sustained investment in housing, commercial developments, transport, infrastructure and urban transformation continues to generate significant opportunities for the construction industry.

According to MEED Projects figures provided for this release, more thaninwere awarded acrossandin the GCC in 2025, with the UAE alone accounting for more than

Saudi Arabia represents another major source of regional demand. According to Knight Frank figures provided for this release, the Kingdom's pipeline of planned and ongoingreachedin the first half of 2026, includinginand

Larger, more complex developments are putting practical demands on contractors, developers and manufacturers: improving productivity, managing project information, optimising resources and materials, automating industrial processes and meeting demanding safety, quality and performance standards. Beyond investment volumes, these demands are changing how the industry operates.

AITENDERS – AI-powered contract intelligence | Hall 4 – C202

Covering different stages of the construction value chain, the six French exhibitors will showcase technologies designed to improve efficiency, optimise industrial processes and support more sustainable building practices.

ALPHI ME – Advanced formwork and 3D printing technologies | Hall 3 – A42

AITENDERS develops an AI-powered contract intelligence platform for major construction and infrastructure projects, working with more than 30 major clients and over 5,000 users, including on the Grand Paris Express and Lyon-Turin railway link. From tender analysis to contract execution, the platform helps companies structure requirements, identify risks and trace findings back to their original contractual clauses.

ARIADIS – Smarter reinforcing steel production | Hall 2 – C100

At Big 5 Global 2026, ALPHI will showcase formwork systems and 3D mortar printing technology. The French formwork and shoring specialist develops innovative construction solutions to improve site safety, productivity and efficiency, and already has an established presence in the Middle East.

COMUS – Technical coatings and sustainable formulations | Hall 7 – A314

With over 30 years of expertise, ARIADIS develops Armaor, specialised software for reinforcing steel production facilities. The solution enables manufacturers to optimise steel cutting, reduce material waste, manage inventories and monitor production in real time, helping improve operational efficiency and resource management.

CSTB – Building quality, certification and market access | Hall 2 – C90

French manufacturer and formulator COMUS develops technical and decorative paints and coatings designed to protect, renovate and enhance a wide range of building surfaces. The company is placing particular emphasis on formulations incorporating bio-based or recycled materials, while maintaining the performance standards required by construction professionals.

QUADRA – Automated concrete manufacturing | Hall 2 – B101

At Big 5 Global 2026, CSTB will highlight its certification expertise and support for manufacturers seeking to meet technical requirements and access new markets. The French Scientific and Technical Centre for Building is a public organisation specialising in research, technical expertise, testing, assessment and certification of construction products and systems.

Specialising in automation and vibration technologies for the concrete industry, QUADRA designs turnkey production facilities capable of manufacturing a wide range of concrete products. With more than 450 installations worldwide, the company develops solutions aimed at optimising production processes, improving manufacturing efficiency and making better use of resources.

At Big 5 Global 2026, the six French exhibitors will connect with regional developers, contractors, consultants and industry professionals to showcase their technologies, better understand local market needs and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

The French Pavilion is organised by Business France, in partnership with Terracotta Manpower Services and La French Fab.