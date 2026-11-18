Ragi Sangati tastes best when served hot with spicy Natukodi Pulusu. However, making soft, lump-free Sangati at home can be tricky. Here are some simple tips to get it right every time.

Many people love eating Ragi Sangati. It is tasty and very good for health. Especially in the Rayalaseema region, people love eating Ragi Sangati with Natukodi Pulusu, mutton curry, dal, or sambar. But when making Ragi Sangati at home, some people face problems like it not becoming soft, forming lumps, or becoming too hard. However, you can make soft and tasty Ragi Sangati by following a few simple tips. Let's find out what they are.

To make tasty and soft Ragi Sangati, first, you need to choose good quality Ragi flour. Making Sangati with fresh Ragi flour is very easy. But the flour should not have moisture. It is better not to use flour stored for a long time. If possible, it is best to clean the finger millet (ragi), get it milled, and make the flour yourself.

Water measurement is very important in making Ragi Sangati. If you add less water, the Sangati will become hard. If you add too much water, the Sangati might become loose. Generally, you can use about 3-4 cups of water for one cup of Ragi flour. However, the water measurement might change slightly depending on the flour type and its softness. Also, for soft Sangati, it is important to add the flour gradually instead of pouring it all at once.

To avoid lumps in Sangati, before boiling the water or when the water is getting hot, you can take a little Ragi flour, mix it in cold water without lumps, and make a thin mixture. Pour this mixture into hot water and mix well. Or, you can add Ragi flour little by little after the water boils. Doing this will prevent the flour from forming lumps.

When making Ragi Sangati, wait until the water boils well. After the water boils, reduce the flame and add Ragi flour little by little. From the time you add the flour until it thickens, keep stirring well with a wooden ladle. Doing this will mix the flour evenly with water and make the Sangati soft. Don't remove the Sangati from the stove immediately after it cooks; keep the lid on for 2-5 minutes, and the taste will be even better.

If you serve Ragi Sangati hot immediately after making it, its softness and taste will be good. You can eat it with dal, sambar, Natukodi Pulusu, or any curry you like. Also, if you leave the lid open for a long time after making Sangati, it will cool down and become hard. So, it is better to keep the lid on.