A night of song and celebration took an unexpected turn in Bihar's Nalanda district when a cultural event starring Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav devolved into turmoil. Stone-throwing, a police lathicharge, and damage were reported as thousands of people arrived to see the popular musician, prompting organisers to briefly suspend the event.

The event occurred on Monday night, November 16, in Sheikhli village, also known as Shekhalli, in the Islampur police station area. Khesari had been asked to play at Chandra Shekhar Prasad's tilak ceremony celebrating his son's engagement.

The gathering apparently started pleasantly, but the audience grew as word spread about the singer's appearance. As fans jostled to get closer to the stage, the situation became harder to manage. Stone-throwing allegedly broke out among audience members, causing panic and uncertainty.

Amid the chaos, Khesari intervened to call for peace. Addressing the audience from the podium, he advised them not to throw stones, instead saying, "Throw flowers, not stones."

खेसारी लाल यादव के शो में बेकाबू हुई भीड़, नालंदा में भगदड़ से मची अफरा-तफरी!

भोजपुरी स्टार खेसारी लाल यादव की एक झलक पाने के लिए उमड़े लोगों के बीच हालात बिगड़ गए. लोग जान बचाकर इधर-उधर भागने लगे. घटना का वीडियो वायरल.

#KhesariLalYadav #Nalanda #Bhojpuri #ViralVideo #prabhatkhabar @khesariLY

- Prabhat Khabar (@prabhatkhabar) November 17, 2026

However, the situation deteriorated. Security forces used baton charges to disperse the crowd. Other onlookers allegedly shattered dozens of chairs, and others were said to have been set on fire. The organisers momentarily halted the performance while security officers attempted to restore order.

Why Did Chaos Break Out During Khesari Lal Yadav's Nalanda Show?

According to eyewitness accounts quoted in local newspapers, the number of people who arrived exceeded the venue's capacity. Spectators allegedly struggled with limited seating and crowd-management procedures, leading to dissatisfaction and hostility at the event. Police also said the crowd surpassed expectations. According to Islampur Station House Officer Ranvijay Kumar, permission had been obtained for the event, and police and a magistrate had been deployed in advance. However, the throng swelled far beyond expectations, resulting in a stampede-like situation and making the gathering impossible to manage.

Senior police officer Rishi Raj said security personnel were present at the event and that moderate force was used to manage the crowd.

An FIR was filed following stone-pelting and vandalism.

Following the incident, Islampur police filed a FIR against unidentified individuals on November 17. The complaint has been lodged as FIR No. 591/26, and detectives are investigating video footage of the event to identify individuals responsible for the alleged stone-throwing and destruction.

According to police, no injuries were reported during the event. The inquiry is underway.

For a long period, the arena was a source of chaos and uncertainty as the audience got increasingly boisterous. As the situation deteriorated, organizers momentarily paused the performance as police and security workers attempted to disperse the crowd and restore order. Although initial reports stated that the concert had been canceled in the middle, a subsequent police statement stressed that the event ended peacefully when the situation was stabilized.