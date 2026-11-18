A horrifying incident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has sparked shock and outrage after a 40-year-old man allegedly threw his two young sons into a canal. The children, aged five and seven, reportedly begged their father to spare their lives moments before he pushed them into the water.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Paithan town. According to NDTV, the accused, identified as Somnath Damodar Rodge, allegedly took his sons, Aryan (7) and Shyam (5), out on his scooter on the pretext of buying them chocolates and vada pav.

However, what began as an outing for snacks reportedly turned into a horrifying ordeal. As the father prepared to throw the children into the canal, the terrified boys broke down and pleaded with him. "Papa... we will die, please don't do this," they reportedly cried.

Despite their desperate pleas, Rodge allegedly ignored them and threw both children into the canal.

Some local farmers nearby reportedly witnessed the incident and rushed to intervene. The accused allegedly retaliated by pelting stones at the farmers and hurling abuses. The farmers subsequently alerted the police.

Police arrested Rodge following the incident. According to Pachod Police, he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A joint team of police personnel and divers launched a search and rescue operation in the canal on Monday night to trace the boys. However, no trace of Aryan and Shyam had been found at the time of the report.

The incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the alleged act. The children had reportedly been taken out by their father on the promise of a treat, only to find themselves in a life-threatening situation.

The search operation continued as authorities worked to locate the missing brothers. The case has drawn attention to the children's desperate pleas and the farmers' intervention, which led to the police being informed.