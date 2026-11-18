(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 18. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to November 17. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,932,464 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,128,965 rials. On November 17, the euro was priced at 2,122,313 rials.

Currency Rial on November 18 Rial on November 17 1 US dollar USD 1,932,464 1,928,607 1 British pound GBP 2,554,204 2,543,104 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,304,533 2,296,272 1 Swedish króna SEK 191,201 190,969 1 Norwegian krone NOK 201,009 199,982 1 Danish krone DKK 284,814 283,910 1 Indian rupee INR 20,681 20,539 1 UAE Dirham AED 526,199 525,148 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,200,798 6,189,290 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 698,900 697,828 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,213,252 1,207,976 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 246,294 245,819 1 Omani rial OMR 5,023,790 5,011,367 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,352,889 1,348,184 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,063,209 1,062,097 1 South African rand ZAR 114,082 113,490 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,330 38,271 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,437 23,373 1 Qatari riyal QAR 530,897 529,837 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 127,463 127,263 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,840 15,806 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,302,564 1,301,570 1 Saudi riyal SAR 515,324 514,295 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,139,532 5,129,274 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,500,483 1,496,014 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,547,229 1,549,634 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 58,071 57,981 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 920 918 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,291,935 1,283,082 1 Libyan dinar LYD 299,013 298,648 1 Chinese yuan CNY 289,897 289,238 100 Thai baht THB 5,719,424 5,691,428 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 471,939 471,152 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,447,532 1,444,032 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,725,619 2,720,179 1 euro EUR 2,128,965 2,122,313 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 435,208 433,731 1 Georgian lari GEL 745,740 744,721 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 105,762 105,606 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,733 29,682 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 644,133 640,861 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,136,744 1,134,469 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,038,787 3,019,788 1 Tajik somoni TJS 209,702 209,699 1 Turkmen manat TMT 551,139 551,613 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,113 2,113

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,128,965 rials and $1 costs 1,932,464 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,66-2,69 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,93-2,96 million rials.