Novartis Showcases Hematology Momentum And Continued Breast Cancer Leadership At ASH And SABCS
|Abstract Title
|Abstract Number / Presentation Details
|Kisqali® (ribociclib)
|Six-year efficacy outcomes by nodal status from the NATALEE trial of ribociclib (RIB) + nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (NSAI) in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2− early breast cancer (EBC)
| Abstract #P1-15-27
Late-breaking Poster
December 9, 12:30 – 2:00 pm CT
|Prognostic and predictive value of key immunohistochemistry (IHC) protein biomarker expression levels in the NATALEE trial of adjuvant ribociclib (RIB) and nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (NSAI) in hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2− early breast cancer (HR+/HER2− EBC)
| Abstract #RF2-2
Rapid Fire Mini Oral
December 8, 5:30 – 6:30 pm CT
|SNV4818 (now RAE346, acquired from Synnovation)
|Initial clinical results from the first-in-human phase 1/2 study of SNV4818, a highly mutant-selective PI3Ka inhibitor, in patients (pts) with PIK3CA-mutated advanced cancers, including HR+/HER2− breast cancer
| Abstract #P1-4-22
Late-breaking Poster
December 9, 12:30 – 2:00 pm CT
Key ASH data highlights include:
|Abstract Title
|Abstract Number / Presentation Details
|Pelabresib (DAK539)
|Long-term outcomes of pelabresib (PELA) plus ruxolitinib (RUX) in Janus kinase inhibitor (JAKi)-naive myelofibrosis (MF): Week 144 results from the phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study
| Abstract #525
Oral
December 13, 10:00 – 10:15 am CT
|Pelabresib monotherapy in high-risk essential thrombocythemia after hydroxyurea resistance or intolerance: Results from Arm 4 of the open-label, phase 2 MANIFEST study
| Abstract #1038
Oral
December 14, 5:45 – 7 pm CT
|Scemblix® (asciminib)
|Sustained superior tolerability and patient-reported benefits with asciminib vs nilotinib in newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP): Results from the ASC4START trial
| Abstract #801
Oral
December 14, 11:00 – 11:15 am CT
|Week 96 interim analysis (IA) of efficacy and safety in the Phase 2 ASC2ESCALATE trial: Asciminib (ASC) in the first-line (1L) cohort of patients (pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP)
| Abstract #5507
Poster
December 14, 6:00 – 8:00 pm CT
|Week 96 interim analysis (IA) of efficacy and safety results in the Phase 2 ASC2ESCALATE trial: Asciminib (ASC) in patients (pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) after 1 prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)
| Abstract #1987
Poster
December 12, 5:30 – 7:30 pm CT
|Ianalumab (VAY736)
|Immunologic biomarker analyses of ianalumab's mechanism in primary immune thrombocytopenia from the phase 3 VAYHIT2 trial
| Abstract #1251
Poster
December 12, 5:45 – 7 pm CT
|Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323)
|Rapcabtagene autoleucel manufactured using the T-ChargeTM platform preserves T cell stemness and overcomes immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments in R/R DLBCL
| Abstract #436
Oral
December 12, 4:45 – 5:00 pm CT
|Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323) phase 2 trial in patients (pts) with first-line high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (1L HR LBCL): 1 year follow-up
| Abstract #1922
Poster
December 12, 5:30 – 7:30 pm CT
|Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323) in third-line or later diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): Phase 2 clinical update
| Abstract #3690
Poster
December 13, 6:00 – 8:00 pm CT
|Fabhalta® (iptacopan)
|Iptacopan demonstrates sustained hemolysis control in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH): 18-month follow-up in the APPULSE-PNH phase 3b trial
| Abstract #3167
Poster
December 13, 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET
| Pregnancy outcomes following iptacopan exposure in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria: A descriptive analysis
| Abstract #3175
Poster
December 13, 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET
Product Information
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Novartis in breast cancer
For over 30 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific advancements for individuals affected by breast cancer and enhancing clinical practice in collaboration with the global community. With one of the most comprehensive breast cancer portfolios and pipelines, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and combinations in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the most common form of the disease.
Novartis in hematology
Our legacy in hematology runs deep, shaped by over 25 years of progress, partnerships and a commitment to keep asking questions, challenging norms and striving for better answers in a uniquely complex field. In the past two decades, we have delivered more than 10 medicines across more than 15 blood cancers and serious blood disorders including leading the era of targeted therapies in cancer and bringing the first CAR-T therapy to patients.
Innovation in hematology has brought significant progress, yet patients and clinicians continue to face persistent challenges. We're forging the future of hematology, powered by our foundation in scientific discovery to deliver meaningful change for patients with unmet needs.
Disclaimer
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About Novartis
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.
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