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Pelabresib 144-week Phase III MANIFEST-2 data show sustained clinical effects in longest follow-up from a combination trial in first-line JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis



KISQALI® six-year NATALEE analysis deepens understanding of treatment outcomes across nodal subgroups in HR+/HER2- early breast cancer



SNV4818 (now RAE346) Phase I/II data mark first results since acquisition, reinforcing commitment to innovation in HR+/HER2- breast cancer through pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibition

SCEMBLIX® longer-term ASC4START and ASC2ESCALATE data reinforce efficacy and safety profile in earlier-line CML

Basel, November 18, 2026 – Novartis will present data from nearly 60 abstracts at the 2026 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) and 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition. Together, the data reinforce Novartis leadership in breast cancer and hematology, spanning approved medicines and a promising pipeline of next-generation therapies. At SABCS, two late-breaking abstracts will spotlight new breast cancer data. A NATALEE nodal analysis will add to the long-term evidence for Kisqali, while SNV4818, now RAE346, will mark its first clinical data presentation following acquisition from Synnovation. At ASH, eight oral presentations will feature Novartis medicines, including 144-week Phase III MANIFEST-2 results for investigational pelabresib. “For people living with cancer and serious blood disorders, progress means continuing to push science forward in pursuit of outcomes that meaningfully impact patients' lives,” said Andrea Myers, Global Head, Oncology Development, Ad Interim, Novartis.“The data we're presenting at SABCS and ASH reflect that commitment, deepening our understanding of approved and investigational medicines while advancing new approaches rooted in disease biology.” Key SABCS data highlights include:

Abstract Title Abstract Number / Presentation Details Kisqali® (ribociclib) Six-year efficacy outcomes by nodal status from the NATALEE trial of ribociclib (RIB) + nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (NSAI) in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2− early breast cancer (EBC) Abstract #P1-15-27

Late-breaking Poster

December 9, 12:30 – 2:00 pm CT Prognostic and predictive value of key immunohistochemistry (IHC) protein biomarker expression levels in the NATALEE trial of adjuvant ribociclib (RIB) and nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor (NSAI) in hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2− early breast cancer (HR+/HER2− EBC) Abstract #RF2-2

Rapid Fire Mini Oral

December 8, 5:30 – 6:30 pm CT SNV4818 (now RAE346, acquired from Synnovation) Initial clinical results from the first-in-human phase 1/2 study of SNV4818, a highly mutant-selective PI3Ka inhibitor, in patients (pts) with PIK3CA-mutated advanced cancers, including HR+/HER2− breast cancer Abstract #P1-4-22

Late-breaking Poster

December 9, 12:30 – 2:00 pm CT

Key ASH data highlights include:

Abstract Title Abstract Number / Presentation Details Pelabresib (DAK539) Long-term outcomes of pelabresib (PELA) plus ruxolitinib (RUX) in Janus kinase inhibitor (JAKi)-naive myelofibrosis (MF): Week 144 results from the phase 3 MANIFEST-2 study Abstract #525

Oral

December 13, 10:00 – 10:15 am CT Pelabresib monotherapy in high-risk essential thrombocythemia after hydroxyurea resistance or intolerance: Results from Arm 4 of the open-label, phase 2 MANIFEST study Abstract #1038

Oral

December 14, 5:45 – 7 pm CT Scemblix® (asciminib) Sustained superior tolerability and patient-reported benefits with asciminib vs nilotinib in newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP): Results from the ASC4START trial Abstract #801

Oral

December 14, 11:00 – 11:15 am CT Week 96 interim analysis (IA) of efficacy and safety in the Phase 2 ASC2ESCALATE trial: Asciminib (ASC) in the first-line (1L) cohort of patients (pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) Abstract #5507

Poster

December 14, 6:00 – 8:00 pm CT Week 96 interim analysis (IA) of efficacy and safety results in the Phase 2 ASC2ESCALATE trial: Asciminib (ASC) in patients (pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) after 1 prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) Abstract #1987

Poster

December 12, 5:30 – 7:30 pm CT Ianalumab (VAY736) Immunologic biomarker analyses of ianalumab's mechanism in primary immune thrombocytopenia from the phase 3 VAYHIT2 trial Abstract #1251

Poster

December 12, 5:45 – 7 pm CT Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323) Rapcabtagene autoleucel manufactured using the T-ChargeTM platform preserves T cell stemness and overcomes immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments in R/R DLBCL Abstract #436

Oral

December 12, 4:45 – 5:00 pm CT Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323) phase 2 trial in patients (pts) with first-line high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (1L HR LBCL): 1 year follow-up Abstract #1922

Poster

December 12, 5:30 – 7:30 pm CT Rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323) in third-line or later diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): Phase 2 clinical update Abstract #3690

Poster

December 13, 6:00 – 8:00 pm CT Fabhalta® (iptacopan) Iptacopan demonstrates sustained hemolysis control in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH): 18-month follow-up in the APPULSE-PNH phase 3b trial Abstract #3167

Poster

December 13, 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET Pregnancy outcomes following iptacopan exposure in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria: A descriptive analysis

Abstract #3175

Poster

December 13, 6:00 – 8:00 pm ET

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Novartis in breast cancer

For over 30 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific advancements for individuals affected by breast cancer and enhancing clinical practice in collaboration with the global community. With one of the most comprehensive breast cancer portfolios and pipelines, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and combinations in HR+/HER2- breast cancer, the most common form of the disease.

Novartis in hematology

Our legacy in hematology runs deep, shaped by over 25 years of progress, partnerships and a commitment to keep asking questions, challenging norms and striving for better answers in a uniquely complex field. In the past two decades, we have delivered more than 10 medicines across more than 15 blood cancers and serious blood disorders including leading the era of targeted therapies in cancer and bringing the first CAR-T therapy to patients.

Innovation in hematology has brought significant progress, yet patients and clinicians continue to face persistent challenges. We're forging the future of hematology, powered by our foundation in scientific discovery to deliver meaningful change for patients with unmet needs.

Disclaimer

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About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

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