MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HashKey On-Chain, a leader in on-chain financial infrastructure, has announced a partnership with global trade finance platform Olea to tokenize real-world trade receivables via the HashKey Issuance Platform (HIP). The collaboration unlocks on-chain funding potentials for cross-border trade assets and expanding HashKey's institutional-grade on-chain services.Cross-border trade traditionally leaves exporters waiting weeks or months for buyer payments, tying up critical working capital. While selling trade receivables offers early liquidity, traditional supply chain finance remains constrained by legacy processes and limited credit access.Through this alliance, HIP will provide the digital asset architecture for tokenizing, settling and financing trade receivables provided from Olea. By recording the complete lifecycle on chain - generation, technical allocation, and protocol release, the platform creates an immutable, audit-ready data trail to streamline risk modeling, asset pricing, and product standardization. Olea will manage origination, underwriting, structuring, risk management, and servicing to ensure robust asset quality.The joint initiative will initially target export receivables across global buyer networks, exploring tokenized financing and multi-currency settlements on-chain. By connecting cross-border commerce with institutional on-chain liquidity, the partnership drives settlement and capital efficiency for trade businesses while delivering on-chain opportunities to global clients.Rachel Qiu, Head of Business Development at HashKey Group and COO of HashKey On-Chain Business Group, stated:"Cross-border trade is a critical use case scenario to adopt blockchain technology and solve real world business problems. Our objective isn't just migrating assets on-chain, but bridging trade assets with global on-chain liquidity via standardized and compliant structures, transparent data, and efficient settlement. By deploying modular infrastructure, we are lowering onboarding barriers, improving cost efficiencies, and embedding blockchain directly into the global trade engine."Amelia Ng, CEO of Olea, stated:“I am very excited about this partnership, which builds on mutual trust and respect, and capitalises on the expertise of the two institutions."The partnership marks another step in HashKey's broader strategy to bridge traditional and on-chain finance by leveraging the group's technology-first solutions, while ensuring any regulated activities are strictly conduced by separate, appropriately licensed affiliates within the HashKey Group in compliance with local regultations.About HashKey On-ChainHashKey On-Chain is the core business group of HashKey Group dedicated to building and operating full-stack on-chain financial infrastructure. By coordinating five major business matrices-tokenized asset issuance (HIP), trading (HTP), payments (HSP), public chain (HSK Chain), and on-chain staking (HashKey Cloud)-it leverages a high-efficiency technical foundation to deliver end-to-end solutions for institutional clients, forging a solid bridge between traditional financial capital and the crypto economy. HashKey On-Chain's services are available exclusively to eligible institutional investors.About HashKey Issuance Platform(HIP)HashKey Issuance Platform(HIP)is a comprehensive, all-scenario digital asset tokenization infrastructure committed to efficiently mapping a broad range of global assets and real-world business scenarios on-chain.About OleaOlea is a leading provider of innovative, client-centric solutions dedicated to simplifying global trade for buyers, suppliers, and funders. Incubated by SC Ventures of Standard Chartered Group, Olea connects global liquidity with trade and supply chain opportunities on its institutional-grade platform, fuelling growth and unlocking potential across more than 70 trade corridors. Olea's mission is to make trade finance faster, simpler, and more accessible for businesses of all sizes, across all locations. For more information, visit .DisclaimerThis press release is for technological and academic exchange purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any investment, financial product, security, or regulated service.

Athena Yuan

Hashkey Group

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HashKey On-Chain and Olea Partner to Tokenize Trade Receivables and Advance On-Chain Trade Finance News Provided By Hashkey Group November 18, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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