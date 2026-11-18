MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Adani Cement -- part of the Adani Portfolio and one of India's leading building materials solutions providers -- on Wednesday said that it has deployed heavy-duty electric trucks at its Sanghi plant in Gujarat which is first-ever deployment of electric vehicles for transportation as part of its green logistics and sustainability initiatives.

The company plans to expand the deployment across multiple routes in India for the transportation of clinker and cement, Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said.

"The deployment at Sanghi is just the beginning. We have identified multiple routes across India for EV-based transport of clinker and cement. Every truck we electrify reduces our carbon footprint and insulates our logistics cost base from diesel price volatility," Bahety said.

He said the initiative would help build a greener and more competitive cement business while contributing to India's growth and environmental sustainability.

The economic viability of heavy-duty electric trucks in India's cement sector has improved, with diesel prices rising 60 per cent over the past decade, while lithium-ion battery pack costs have declined by approximately 70 per cent and solar tariffs by 47 per cent, the company said.

Diesel trucks emit approximately 0.7375 kg of carbon dioxide per kilometre, while electric trucks powered by renewable energy can eliminate up to 100 per cent of freight-related emissions, it said.

In addition, Adani Cement's 410-truck fleet is projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 25,000 tonnes annually and displace the equivalent of 11 million litres of diesel consumption per year.

The company plans to expand the electric truck deployment to additional routes and plants.

India is the world's second-largest cement producer and transportation of limestone, clinker and finished cement across supply chains constitutes a significant part of the industry's operations.

The electrification of freight transportation is expected to help address both the cost and environmental challenges associated with the cement industry's logistics operations, while contributing to the reduction of Scope 3 emissions.