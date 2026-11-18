MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Rajasthan's village politics has delivered a verdict that is likely to trigger fresh political discussions across party lines. The 2026 Sarpanch elections have dealt electoral blows to several influential political families, demonstrating that political lineage, connections with sitting legislators and decades of control over local institutions do not necessarily translate into votes.

From the son of a sitting BJP MLA to the wife of a former Congress legislator, political heavyweights failed to secure victories in Rajasthan's Sarpanch elections; while some established families faced a voter backlash, Minister Madan Dilawar's family managed to retain its village stronghold. In one constituency, the son of a sitting BJP MLA suffered defeat. In another, the legislator's relative finished third.

The wife of a former Congress MLA also lost, while a family that had dominated Panchayat politics for nearly 44 years failed to retain its electoral grip.

The results have produced a striking contrast: While several politically influential families were rejected by voters, others managed to preserve their dominance.

The victory of Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar's sister-in-law in his native village is one such example. One of the biggest electoral setbacks came in Banswara district, where Jatin Kumar Tabiyar, son of BJP MLA Kailash Meena from Garhi, lost the Sarpanch election in Bori Gram Panchayat by 251 votes.

The setback for the MLA's family did not end there. In Mor Gram Panchayat, Ganeshlal, identified as the MLA's nephew's son-in-law, finished third with just 252 votes. The outcomes have once again brought the question of political dynasties and grassroots leadership into focus.

More importantly, they have exposed how unpredictable village-level electoral politics can be, even when candidates come from powerful political backgrounds.

BJP-backed candidate Kamal Meena secured a decisive victory with 1,211 votes, while Anil received 364 votes.

Ganeshlal's candidature had already generated political controversy before the elections, with allegations that the MLA had threatened a party leader over the issue of support.

The election results have added another dimension to the political controversy surrounding the constituency. Perhaps the most striking political story emerged from Navagaon and the newly formed Palodara Gram Panchayat in Banswara, where the Makwana family suffered defeats after nearly 44 years of influence in local politics.

The family had maintained a presence in Panchayat and electoral politics for generations. However, the latest election results suggest that its traditional influence failed to translate into electoral victories this time.

In Navagaon, Pari Devi Makwana finished third with 388 votes, while Usha Devi won the election with 1,034 votes. The family also suffered a setback in Palodara, where Mamta, daughter-in-law of Shankarlal Makwana, lost by 224 votes.

The Makwana family's political legacy is considerable. Shankarlal Makwana served as Sarpanch twice, while his wife Pari Devi and mother Vithali Devi also held the position. Other members of the family have occupied important political and Panchayati Raj positions, including Sarpanch, Pradhan, Deputy District Head and MLA.

For a family that had remained a powerful force in the region for more than four decades, the latest results represent a significant electoral reversal.

Sikar district also witnessed a politically significant upset. Sahidan Bano, wife of former Fatehpur MLA Bhanwaru Khan and sister-in-law of sitting MLA Hakam Ali Khan, lost the Sarpanch election from Rohal Gram Panchayat under Ramgarh Panchayat Samiti.

She was defeated by Rinku Kanwar by 113 votes. Given her family's political background, the defeat has attracted considerable attention in the region. The result also adds to the list of politically connected candidates who failed to secure victories in these Panchayat elections. While several political families faced rejection, Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar's family managed to maintain its influence in Baran district.

In Chardana, the minister's native village, Jamna, wife of his younger brother Krishnamurari Dilawar, won the Sarpanch election by a margin of 698 votes. Krishnamurari has previously won Sarpanch elections in 2004, 2009 and 2019. He was also elected as a councillor in the recent Atru Municipality elections but could not become chairman after the BJP failed to secure a majority.

This time, his wife entered the electoral contest because the Sarpanch post was reserved for a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

Her victory stands in contrast to the defeats suffered by several other prominent political families across the state. Another political family suffered a double setback in Baran district.

The wives of both nephews of former Chhabra MLA Karan Singh Rathod, Virendra Singh and Jaswant Singh, contested the Sarpanch elections but lost their respective contests. The BJP also suffered a setback in Kerwalia Gram Panchayat under Atru, where party district general secretary Lakshminarayan Kerwalia was defeated.

The 2026 Sarpanch election results offer an interesting picture of Rajasthan's grassroots political landscape. Candidates with established political surnames and connections to sitting and former legislators have faced defeats, while voters in some villages have chosen alternatives.

The results are particularly significant because Panchayat elections are often influenced by local relationships, family networks, community equations and the political standing of candidates.

Yet, the latest verdicts show that these factors do not guarantee electoral success. For the BJP, the defeat of the sitting MLA's son and the loss suffered by a party district general secretary are notable local setbacks. For Congress-linked political families, the defeat of a former MLA's wife and other relatives also carries political significance.

However, these village-level results should not automatically be read as a verdict on the performance of either the BJP or Congress at the state level.

What they do underline is a recurring reality of Rajasthan politics: Political influence may help secure a ticket, mobilise supporters and build an electoral campaign, but the final decision rests with voters.

In these Panchayat elections, several powerful surnames failed to deliver victories. And for some of Rajasthan's established political families, the village chaupal has delivered a verdict they may find difficult to ignore.