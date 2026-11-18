MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Nov 18 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Goa Zonal Unit, has secured the conviction of a Ugandan woman who was apprehended while transporting 995 grams of methamphetamine concealed inside two cartons of baby food, officials said on Wednesday.

The Principal Sessions Court in Dharwad, Karnataka, convicted Agnes Naggayi, a resident of Uganda, and sentenced her to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1 lakh on her.

According to the NCB, acting on specific Intelligence inputs, a team of the agency's Bengaluru Zonal Unit apprehended the 30-year-old woman at Hubballi Railway Station on January 6, 2022. She had arrived from Delhi by train and was carrying a white-coloured cloth bag.

A search of the bag led to the recovery of 995 grams of methamphetamine, which had been concealed inside two cartons of baby food, officials said.

The NCB further stated that the recovered contraband weighed 995 grams, significantly exceeding the commercial quantity threshold of 50 grams prescribed for methamphetamine under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The woman was subsequently arrested in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

During the follow-up investigation, information provided by the woman led to the arrest of another person, a 30-year-old Ugandan man, for his alleged involvement in the trafficking of the seized drugs.

The Principal Sessions Court in Dharwad, while delivering its judgment on November 12, 2026, held that the mandatory provisions of the NDPS Act had been duly complied with. It subsequently convicted the woman for offences punishable under Section 8(c), read with Sections 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

While pronouncing the sentence, the court observed that the convict, in pursuit of easy money, had gone to the extent of endangering the future of the younger generation by selling illegal drugs. It further noted that the interests of society must take precedence over those of an individual.

The court also took note of the fact that the woman was residing in India without a valid visa. She was accordingly sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh under Sections 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The NCB stated that, in line with the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026–2029, special emphasis is being placed on identifying foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking and initiating appropriate action against them.

In the present case, the other male accused, who was acquitted by the court, was found to be residing illegally in India on the basis of a fake visa. Following this finding, deportation proceedings have been initiated against him in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The NCB further stated that the man has been lodged at a detention centre pending his deportation to his native country. The action has been taken with the objective of preventing any possible re-involvement in drug trafficking activities in India.

The NCB said it remains fully committed to the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat.