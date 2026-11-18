MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (IANS) The Kerala government has removed 15,627 social media posts and links which were critical of Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and other ministers.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has pointed out that the state police had sought the removal of the social media posts and links through notices to online platforms, bringing back into focus CM Satheesan's earlier denial of government involvement in the removal of posts critical of him.

In a written reply to a question by CPI(M) MLA Xavier Chittilappilly, Chennithala said the police had received 4,201 complaints relating to social media content since the UDF government assumed office.

Legal action was initiated in 3,472 cases, while 15,627 posts or links were removed.

This answer surfaced on Tuesday, while the question was asked in the short Assembly session that ended last month.

The disclosure is significant, as the question specifically sought details of police action through the Centre's Sahyog portal to remove news cards, photographs and videos featuring the Chief Minister and ministers from platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Chennithala said notices had been issued to social media platforms following complaints from individuals, and whenever artificially edited videos and morphed photographs came to the notice of the police.

The content included posts carrying photographs of the Chief Minister and ministers.

The police were continuously monitoring social media and taking action through the Sahyog portal as well as other channels, he said.

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of the controversy in August, when allegations surfaced that Meta had removed social media posts and news cards critical of CM Satheesan and his government.

At a press conference on August 13, Satheesan dismissed allegations that his office had approached Meta to remove critical content.

He said his only request to Meta had been to restore the official Instagram account of the Chief Minister's Office.

He even offered to write to Meta asking it not to remove posts critical of him.

The latest Assembly reply confirms that the police had indeed approached social media platforms seeking the removal of content, including material featuring the Chief Minister and ministers.

However, it does not establish that the notices were aimed at suppressing legitimate criticism or news reports.

The government has cited manipulated images, edited videos and other objectionable content as the basis for its action, invoking provisions of the Information Technology Act and Rules.

This comes amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's continued attack on the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of trying to 'stifle democracy'. Recently, during an event in Hyderabad, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said that "India is actually no longer a democracy" and claimed the democratic system was destroyed after 2014.