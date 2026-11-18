MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New report highlights AI tutoring gains equivalent to up to two years of learning in six weeks, while warning of risks to student mastery and teacher readiness Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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– Artificial intelligence (AI) could fundamentally reshape education across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), enabling personalized learning, improving teacher productivity and expanding access to affordable, high-quality schooling. However, realizing these benefits will require education systems to rethink traditional teaching models, assessment methods and governance, according to a new report by Arthur D. Little (ADL).

The report, Inside the Classroom: AI & the Reinvention of Schools in the GCC, examines how AI is challenging the traditional classroom model and identifies opportunities for governments, regulators and school operators to translate technological adoption into measurable learning outcomes.

Drawing on international research, the report analyzes the potential of AI-powered tutoring to accelerate learning. A World Bank study involving secondary school students in Nigeria found that six weeks of AI-assisted tutoring produced learning gains equivalent to 1.5 to two years of conventional schooling. However, separate research found that while AI access improved grades by 48%, students performed 17% worse than peers who had never used the technology once access was withdrawn.

These findings underscore a critical challenge for education systems: ensuring AI strengthens students' understanding rather than simply improving the quality of their submitted work.

, said:“AI has the potential to fundamentally change how students learn, but better grades do not necessarily mean better learning. For GCC education systems, the priority must be to ensure that technology builds genuine knowledge and critical thinking skills. Technology is a purchase, but the operating model is a decision. The schools that succeed will be those that rethink assessment, teacher workflows and governance rather than simply investing in new tools.”

The report also identifies significant opportunities to improve teacher productivity. Research cited by ADL found that US teachers using AI at least weekly estimated saving an average of 5.9 hours per week, equivalent to approximately six working weeks over a school year. Yet a separate survey found that 45% of US K-12 educators had received no formal AI training, while only 8% reported comprehensive support.

For GCC education systems, these findings highlight the importance of equipping teachers with the skills to integrate AI effectively and reinvesting time saved into personalized instruction, student engagement and feedback.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are particularly well positioned to explore new education models, supported by national digital transformation agendas, growing education investment and ambitious school expansion targets.

In Dubai, the Education 33 strategy targets at least 100 new private schools by 2033, while additional plans envisage 60 affordable schools providing 120,000 seats. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is targeting 25% private-sector participation in education by 2030.

AI adoption is also accelerating. The UAE has introduced AI education across public schools from kindergarten to Grade 12, while Saudi Arabia has rolled out related educational initiatives reaching more than six million students.

Against this backdrop, the report identifies the emergence of AI-native schools as a potential opportunity to rethink education economics. Where software replaces instructional delivery, the resulting cost headroom can be directed to lower fees, better staffing ratios or margin, and the report argues that choice will determine which operators win.

, said:“The GCC has a unique opportunity to move beyond simply digitizing classrooms and become a leader in redesigning education delivery. As governments expand school capacity and prioritize educational quality, AI could help unlock more personalized and affordable learning models. However, success will depend on how effectively education systems redesign assessment, prepare teachers and establish the right governance frameworks. The question is no longer whether schools will adopt AI, but how quickly they can adapt their operating models to deliver better outcomes.”

Looking ahead, Arthur D. Little identifies assessment reform, teacher readiness and responsible AI governance as critical priorities. The report also highlights the need for clear policies governing student data, age-appropriate AI use and the reinvestment of teacher time into higher-value educational activities.

As GCC governments accelerate education transformation, the report concludes that the greatest opportunity lies not in adopting AI technology itself, but in using it to fundamentally improve how schools operate, how teachers teach and how students learn.

To download the full report, Inside the Classroom: AI & the Reinvention of Schools in the GCC, please click here.