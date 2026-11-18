CM Mohan Yadav Leads Destination Cabinet at Gandhi Sagar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with his Cabinet ministers, participated in the Chambal Aarti on the banks of the Chambal River near Gandhi Sagar, located on the border of Neemuch-Mandsaur districts, ahead of the destination cabinet meeting scheduled to be held here on Wednesday. CM Yadav, accompanied by Cabinet ministers, arrived at Gandhi Sagar Tent City by boat. Upon arrival, he performed puja-archana of the Chambal River and subsequently participated in the river aarti.

The Chief Minister will chair a Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar later in the day. This comes as part of the state government's initiative to organise 'Destination Cabinet' at different locations across the state to promote regional development and highlight the potential of various regions. So far, eight Destination Cabinet meetings have been held at different locations across the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yadav described the upcoming Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar as distinct from previous meetings, saying the initiative aims to highlight the region's development potential, promote tourism and create employment opportunities. The Chief Minister also highlighted the Rs 11,474 crore pumped hydro storage project with a proposed power generation capacity of around 2,000 MW.

Meanwhile, speaking about Gandhi Sagar's tourism and historical significance, the Chief Minister said the ongoing Cheetah Project, ancient rock formations, inscriptions and prehistoric paintings made the region an important destination for tourism and archaeology.