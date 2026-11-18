Prince and Princess of Wales Visit Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, arrived at the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Wednesday for an engagement focused on sustainable textiles, as part of their visit to India for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The royal couple visited the renowned Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai on the final day of their India visit for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit, highlighting how preserving traditional craft techniques can promote sustainable textile production.

The official Kensington Palace handle on Flickr shared the pictures from the visit. The visit brought attention to India's traditional textile and craft heritage, with sustainable textiles forming the focus of the engagement. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17, which brought together global environmental innovators, public figures and personalities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music. The official Instagram handles of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Earthshot Prize also shared a message thanking the hosts and performers who contributed to the awards evening in Mumbai. "A huge thank you to all of the incredible hosts and performers who helped make The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai such a memorable evening," the joint Instagram post said.

The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine's first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world's biggest environmental problems. The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Kate and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world. The 2026 Earthshot Prize events happened in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, where India's efforts to promote electric vehicles received global recognition, with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) winning the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category. The company was among five winners announced at the sixth edition of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai. The award, founded by Britain's Prince William, comes with a grant of £1 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) for each winner to help expand their work. (ANI)