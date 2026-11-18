Sanjay Raut Defends Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on India's Economic Crisis

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday strongly defended Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks at Columbia University, accusing the Modi government's policies of steering the nation towards an economic crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Raut flagged serious issues such as rising inflation, unemployment, and farmer suicides due to a lack of fair prices for their produce. He emphasised that from airports to universities, everything is being sold for the benefit of certain industrialists. "There is an economic crisis in the country, and Prime Minister Modi's policies are responsible for that economic crisis. The way the country is being sold out for the benefit of certain industrialists, everything is being sold: airports, ports, universities, and public sector undertakings. We are left with nothing. Inflation is rising, unemployment is increasing day by day, and farmers are committing suicide. Farmers are not getting fair prices for their produce, and their goods are not fetching proper value. Then why is this government running? Why are you running the government?" he asked.

Raur questioned the financial priorities of the central government, taking direct aim at several government projects, including the Central Vista project, construction of a new parliament, and new residences for even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. "Our students are on the streets, our teachers are on the streets, and women are on the streets. So it is true that we are no longer in a position to run the country economically, and Modi is responsible for it. And what is happening in the country? The Central Vista project is taking place. What is the need for it? A new parliament is being built; what is the need for that? A new house is being built for Modi ji, and a house has been built for the Vice President. These are not the real needs; the real needs are those of the country and the farmers," he said.

Defending the Congress leaders' criticism at Columbia University, Raut challenged PM Modi to sit across from Rahul Gandhi by accepting the debate and proving him wrong. "Rahul ji expressed these views at Columbia University. Columbia University is such a prestigious platform; speaking at a university is a big deal. If Modi ji has any grievance with this, he should go to a university himself and speak. He can sit down and talk with Rahul ji and accept the challenge. If Rahul ji is lying, let him prove it," he said. (ANI)